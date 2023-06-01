Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Fraport AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRA   DE0005773303

FRAPORT AG

(FRA)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:19 2023-06-01 am EDT
47.29 EUR   -0.57%
05:29pAircraft tires damaged - Frankfurt closes renovated runway
DP
05:26pFrankfurt runway back in operation
DP
07:13aDamaged tires: Fraport closes freshly rehabilitated runway
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aircraft tires damaged - Frankfurt closes renovated runway

06/01/2023 | 05:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(New: Details)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Bose surprise at Frankfurt Airport: after just a few hours of operation, the newly renovated northwest runway had to be closed again. Shortly after the opening on Wednesday, Lufthansa had complained, which had noticed massive tire abrasion on its aircraft after landing. Some of the rubber tyres were even no longer serviceable, so that no more landings would be made there for safety reasons.

In the past two weeks, the 2800-meter-long concrete runway had first been cleaned of rubber abrasion and, for the first time in Frankfurt, provided with a special anti-slip surface. According to the manufacturer "Possehl Spezialbau" from Rhineland-Palatinate, the surface "Fl8Safe" made of epoxy resin and grit is said to be significantly more grippy and durable than conventional asphalt. Even in extreme weather, the surface still appears dry due to the effective drainage and enables aircraft to land safely with short braking distances.

The area of unavoidable rubber abrasion during landing is also said to be reduced by around 40 percent with "Fl8safe". During checks after landing, Lufthansa apparently found the opposite to be true. "There is massive tire abrasion on landing and an accumulation of tires that are no longer usable after landing," according to an internal memo quoted by the portal "Aero.de." Possehl did not initially comment in response to an inquiry.

Airport operator Fraport reacted immediately on Thursday and closed the runway until further notice. After an investigation, Fraport sent rollers to the "Northwest" to smooth the pavement. "This will ultimately be used to simulate landings," a company spokesman explained. It was not possible to predict how quickly the runway would be back on the grid.

Although the surface was applied for the first time in Frankfurt, it has been tried and tested at other airports in Europe, explained a Fraport spokesman. The runway specifications of the civil aviation organization ICAO are all complied with. The Vereinigung Cockpit pilots' union was generally positive about "anti-skid pavements", which make landings much safer. You can feel the delay very clearly, said pilot and VC spokesman Matthias Baier.

The northwest runway - opened only in 2011 by then-Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) - is actually urgently needed for upcoming summer travel, which is expected to return to pre-Corona levels on some days. Germany's largest airport does have two more runways and one runway exclusively for takeoffs. But this runway, "18 West," must be closed for safety reasons in the event of stronger northerly winds, threatening severe bottlenecks. According to Fraport, operations were running smoothly on Thursday.

During the two-week runway rehabilitation, the upper limit of aircraft movements in the airport system was capped from 94 to 84 per hour. German Air Traffic Control in Langen continues to expect significant delays if the northwest runway remains closed. Already in the past two weeks, there have been significant delays of up to 30,000 minutes a day at Frankfurt Airport during construction work, it said. Around 120 flights had been cancelled altogether during this period. Fraport already asked passengers to inform themselves about the respective status of their flights./ceb/DP/ngu


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM 1.02% 1.679 Real-time Quote.35.01%
FRAPORT AG -0.57% 47.29 Delayed Quote.24.99%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 1.04% 156 Delayed Quote.24.68%
LUFTHANSA -0.03% 9.157 Delayed Quote.17.97%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -0.12% 47.41 Delayed Quote.25.90%
All news about FRAPORT AG
05:29pAircraft tires damaged - Frankfurt closes renovated runway
DP
05:26pFrankfurt runway back in operation
DP
07:13aDamaged tires: Fraport closes freshly rehabilitated runway
DP
05/26UK's Centrica Inks Five-year Renewable Power Purchase Deal with Germany's Fraport
MT
05/23Fraport : Voting Results 2023
PU
05/23Fraport Agm 2023 : Shareholders Approve All Agenda Items
PU
05/23Fraport CEO defends expansion plans at Frankfurt Airport
DP
05/23Fraport Agm 2023 : Executive and Supervisory Boards Report to the Shareholders
PU
05/22Airport operator Fraport holds Annual General Meeting online again
DP
05/22Fraport Ag Frankfurt Airport Service : Share Buyback for the Employee Participation Progra..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRAPORT AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 642 M 3 910 M 3 910 M
Net income 2023 307 M 330 M 330 M
Net Debt 2023 8 425 M 9 045 M 9 045 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 369 M 4 691 M 4 691 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,51x
EV / Sales 2024 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 17 307
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart FRAPORT AG
Duration : Period :
Fraport AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRAPORT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 47,29 €
Average target price 55,54 €
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Schulte Chief Financial Officer
Matthias Zieschang Executive Director-Finance & Controlling
Michael Boddenberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Elke Breuer VP-Corporate Compliance & Values Management
Martin Glock Senior Vice President-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRAPORT AG24.99%4 683
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND-5.67%29 110
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED-8.26%4 726
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.-0.31%4 340
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG39.57%4 036
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.22.08%3 988
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer