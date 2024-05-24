BERLIN/FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Passenger numbers at German airports grew more slowly in April than in the previous months. Although 17.4 million arrivals and departures represented growth of 8.9 percent compared to the same period last year, the increase in the first quarter was still more than 13 percent, as the German Airports Association ADV reported on Friday.

The figures also remained significantly below the pre-corona level from 2019. With a recovery rate of 82.1%, Germany continued to lag behind in a European comparison. Domestic flights in particular were not resumed after the coronavirus crisis, meaning that less than half (48.2%) of the passengers previously counted were traveling in this segment in the first four months of the year. In European traffic, the figure was 85.5 percent and intercontinental 92.4 percent.

The ADV attributes the comparatively slow development of German airports to the high state-influenced costs. The air traffic tax and aviation security costs, which were increased again in May, meant that many airlines were no longer willing to fly to and from Germany. Private and business travelers would no longer find an offer that meets demand./ceb/DP/stk