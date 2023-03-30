Advanced search
    FRA   DE0005773303

FRAPORT AG

(FRA)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:23 2023-03-30 am EDT
45.37 EUR   +3.85%
12:08aFirst wave of travel expected at German airports
DP
03/30Airports expect hundreds of thousands of passengers at the start of the vacations
DP
03/30Zwipe publishes its 2022 annual report
AQ
Airports expect hundreds of thousands of passengers at the start of the vacations

03/30/2023 | 11:50pm EDT
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Airports in Germany are facing the first major travel wave of the season this weekend. With the start of the Easter vacations in most German states, hundreds of thousands are planning to leave for vacation trips, especially to the Mediterranean region, starting this Friday. Tourists do not have to fear strikes in the public sector because of the peace obligation that has set in during the arbitration attempt. The airport operating companies and airline representatives have announced that everything will run smoothly. A renewed check-in chaos like last summer is to be avoided at all costs./ceb/DP/nas


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about FRAPORT AG
Financials
Sales 2023 3 533 M 3 852 M 3 852 M
Net income 2023 304 M 331 M 331 M
Net Debt 2023 8 230 M 8 975 M 8 975 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 192 M 4 571 M 4 571 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,52x
EV / Sales 2024 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 19 211
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart FRAPORT AG
Fraport AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FRAPORT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 45,37 €
Average target price 54,76 €
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Schulte Chief Financial Officer
Matthias Zieschang Executive Director-Finance & Controlling
Michael Boddenberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Elke Breuer VP-Corporate Compliance & Values Management
Martin Glock Senior Vice President-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRAPORT AG19.24%4 373
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND-5.33%29 980
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED3.26%5 193
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.-0.61%4 561
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.34.78%4 315
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG22.72%3 607
