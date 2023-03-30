Airports expect hundreds of thousands of passengers at the start of the vacations

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Airports in Germany are facing the first major travel wave of the season this weekend. With the start of the Easter vacations in most German states, hundreds of thousands are planning to leave for vacation trips, especially to the Mediterranean region, starting this Friday. Tourists do not have to fear strikes in the public sector because of the peace obligation that has set in during the arbitration attempt. The airport operating companies and airline representatives have announced that everything will run smoothly. A renewed check-in chaos like last summer is to be avoided at all costs./ceb/DP/nas