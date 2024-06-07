FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - A bomb was found on the grounds of Frankfurt Airport on Friday. According to the police, it is a phosphorus bomb that was discovered during construction work near the new Terminal 3. Incendiary bombs containing white phosphorus were used on a large scale during the Second World War.

The bomb is to be detonated in a controlled manner in the late afternoon or evening. According to the police, highway 5, which runs past the airport, will have to be closed for this. When and for how long has not yet been decided, according to the spokesperson. It is likely that air traffic will also have to be partially closed during the blasting.

An exclusion zone has been set up in a radius of around 1000 meters around the site. The explosive ordnance disposal service is on site./sat/DP/stw