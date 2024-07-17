BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Cabinet has decided to tighten the Aviation Security Act in order to prevent radical climate activists and other troublemakers from carrying out dangerous actions at airports. "Anyone who trespasses on airport premises, sticks to taxiways and thus massively obstructs air traffic is not only risking their own life," explained Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD). Such incidents are also dangerous for many bystanders. Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) said: "I hope that this tightening of the law will deter activists and that there will be no disruptions during the current peak travel season."

The core of the planned reform, which still has to be decided on by the Bundestag, is the creation of a new provision that makes "intentional, unauthorized intrusion" onto the tarmac and runways, among other things, a punishable offence - if it impairs the safety of civil air traffic.

For example, anyone who cuts through a fence and then blocks a runway will in future face a prison sentence of up to two years or a fine. Attempts will also be punishable. Previously, only a fine was due in such cases. Intentional, unauthorized intrusion into the part of the airport that experts call the "airside" is to be punishable by up to five years in prison in future if someone is carrying a weapon or toxic substances or if the aim is to facilitate or conceal another criminal offence.

Unauthorized actions by climate protection activists have taken place at Munich and Berlin-Brandenburg airports, among others./abc/DP/nas