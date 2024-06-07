FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Air traffic at Frankfurt Airport was restricted and a highway closed on Friday due to a bomb disposal operation. A spokesman for the Frankfurt police said in the evening that the explosive ordnance disposal service had begun its work to defuse the bomb. According to a spokesman for the airport operator Fraport, two of the four runways cannot be used temporarily. This could lead to delays in operations, the spokesperson said.

The exact duration of the closure was not yet known. Fraport mentioned a possible time corridor until 21:00. Passengers should allow sufficient time for their journey and check their flight status in advance on the airlines' websites.

A bomb was found on Friday during construction work around the new Terminal 3. According to the police, it was a phosphorus bomb. Incendiary bombs containing white phosphorus were used on a large scale during the Second World War.

The bomb is to be detonated in a controlled manner. According to the police, highway 5, which runs past the airport, was also closed for this purpose. The police also want to inform the public about Platform X. An exclusion zone has been set up in a radius of around 1000 meters around the site of the discovery.

The third passenger terminal in Frankfurt is due to open in 2026. Around four billion euros will be invested in it. The new T3 will be able to handle up to 19 million passengers a year.