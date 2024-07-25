FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Last Generation activists demonstrated on the grounds of Frankfurt Airport on Thursday morning. A spokesman for the federal police deployed at the airport confirmed the action. "All security authorities are currently working to resolve disruptions as quickly as possible." It was not initially known to what extent the protest would affect air traffic and how many activists were on site. According to a dpa reporter, the activists are said to have broken through a fence and stuck themselves to it./esz/DP/zb
Climate activists invade the grounds of Frankfurt Airport
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction