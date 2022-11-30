Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Fraport AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRA   DE0005773303

FRAPORT AG

(FRA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:13 2022-11-30 am EST
41.41 EUR   +0.30%
10:43aDd : Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide: Dr. Pierre Dominique Prümm, buy
EQ
11/16Fraport : Monthly Traffic Results Frankufrt Airport
PU
11/14Dd : Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide: Julia Kranenberg, buy
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

DD: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide: Dr. Pierre Dominique Prümm, buy

11/30/2022 | 10:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.11.2022 / 16:41 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Pierre Dominique
Last name(s): Prümm

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide

b) LEI
5299001ERX0K10IZUL40 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005773303

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
41.84 EUR 8368.00 EUR
41.84 EUR 4393.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
41.84 EUR 12761.20 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


30.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
-
60547 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.fraport.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

79677  30.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1502207&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about FRAPORT AG
10:43aDd : Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide: Dr. Pierre Dominique Prümm, buy
EQ
11/16Fraport : Monthly Traffic Results Frankufrt Airport
PU
11/14Dd : Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide: Julia Kranenberg, buy
EQ
11/11FRAPORT AG : Jefferies maintains a Sell rating
MD
11/11FRAPORT AG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
11/11Fraport : Monthly Group Traffic Figures XLSX, 67 KB
PU
11/11FRAPORT AG : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
11/11Fraport Traffic Figures – Octo : Strong Passenger Demand Spurred by Fall Vacations
PU
11/11Fraport : Current Group Traffic Figures
PU
11/10Fraport Group Interim Release - Nine : Key Operating Figures Boosted by Robust Passenger D..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRAPORT AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 085 M 3 190 M 3 190 M
Net income 2022 106 M 110 M 110 M
Net Debt 2022 7 476 M 7 730 M 7 730 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 814 M 3 944 M 3 944 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,66x
EV / Sales 2023 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 19 355
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart FRAPORT AG
Duration : Period :
Fraport AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRAPORT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 41,28 €
Average target price 53,22 €
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Schulte Chief Financial Officer
Matthias Zieschang Executive Director-Finance & Controlling
Michael Boddenberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anke Giesen Executive Director-Operations
Elke Breuer VP-Corporate Compliance & Values Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRAPORT AG-30.25%3 944
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND22.13%30 001
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.20.23%4 794
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.29.17%4 173
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.18.55%3 273
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG23.68%2 853