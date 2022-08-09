Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Fraport AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRA   DE0005773303

FRAPORT AG

(FRA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:42 2022-08-09 am EDT
47.79 EUR   +2.04%
11:32aFRAPORT AG : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
05:39aFRAPORT AG : UBS remains Neutral
MD
04:40aFRAPORT AG : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FRAPORT AG : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating

08/09/2022 | 11:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DZ Bank is positive on the stock with a Buy rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about FRAPORT AG
11:32aFRAPORT AG : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
05:39aFRAPORT AG : UBS remains Neutral
MD
04:40aFRAPORT AG : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
03:42aFRAPORT AG : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
03:36aFRAPORT AG : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
02:42aFRAPORT AG : RBC gives a Sell rating
MD
01:00aFraport Provides Earnings Guidance for Full Year 2022
CI
07/25FRAPORT AG : RBC reiterates its Sell rating
MD
07/21FRAPORT AG : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
07/20FRAPORT AG : Upgraded to Buy by DZ Bank
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRAPORT AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 949 M 3 014 M 3 014 M
Net income 2022 147 M 151 M 151 M
Net Debt 2022 7 512 M 7 677 M 7 677 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 327 M 4 422 M 4 422 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,01x
EV / Sales 2023 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 18 400
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart FRAPORT AG
Duration : Period :
Fraport AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRAPORT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 46,83 €
Average target price 55,97 €
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Schulte Chief Financial Officer
Matthias Zieschang Executive Director-Finance & Controlling
Michael Boddenberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anke Giesen Executive Director-Operations
Elke Breuer VP-Corporate Compliance & Values Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRAPORT AG-20.87%4 422
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED18.03%28 932
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.7.30%4 536
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.11.25%3 694
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG23.50%2 816
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED-4.82%2 648