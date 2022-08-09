Log in
News
Summary
FRA
DE0005773303
FRAPORT AG
(FRA)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
11:42 2022-08-09 am EDT
47.79
EUR
+2.04%
11:32a
FRAPORT AG
: DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
05:39a
FRAPORT AG
: UBS remains Neutral
MD
04:40a
FRAPORT AG
: JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
FRAPORT AG : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
08/09/2022 | 11:32am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
DZ Bank is positive on the stock with a Buy rating.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about FRAPORT AG
11:32a
FRAPORT AG
: DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
05:39a
FRAPORT AG
: UBS remains Neutral
MD
04:40a
FRAPORT AG
: JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
03:42a
FRAPORT AG
: Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
03:36a
FRAPORT AG
: Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
02:42a
FRAPORT AG
: RBC gives a Sell rating
MD
01:00a
Fraport Provides Earnings Guidance for Full Year 2022
CI
07/25
FRAPORT AG
: RBC reiterates its Sell rating
MD
07/21
FRAPORT AG
: JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
07/20
FRAPORT AG
: Upgraded to Buy by DZ Bank
MD
Analyst Recommendations on FRAPORT AG
11:32a
FRAPORT AG
: DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
05:39a
FRAPORT AG
: UBS remains Neutral
MD
04:40a
FRAPORT AG
: JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
2 949 M
3 014 M
3 014 M
Net income 2022
147 M
151 M
151 M
Net Debt 2022
7 512 M
7 677 M
7 677 M
P/E ratio 2022
28,8x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
4 327 M
4 422 M
4 422 M
EV / Sales 2022
4,01x
EV / Sales 2023
3,63x
Nbr of Employees
18 400
Free-Float
39,5%
Technical analysis trends FRAPORT AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
46,83 €
Average target price
55,97 €
Spread / Average Target
19,5%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Schulte
Chief Financial Officer
Matthias Zieschang
Executive Director-Finance & Controlling
Michael Boddenberg
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anke Giesen
Executive Director-Operations
Elke Breuer
VP-Corporate Compliance & Values Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
FRAPORT AG
-20.87%
4 422
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
18.03%
28 932
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.
7.30%
4 536
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.
11.25%
3 694
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG
23.50%
2 816
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED
-4.82%
2 648
