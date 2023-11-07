More about the company
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide is a Germany-based airport services provider and owner and operator of airports. The Company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling and External Activities and Services. The Aviation segment provides airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security services and airport security management; the Retail and Real Estate segment offers retail space and properties; the Ground Handling segment offers a broad range of ground services, and the External Activities and Services segment provides global investments and management, integrated facility management, information and telecommunication services and corporate infrastructure management.