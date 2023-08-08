FRAPORT AG : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
Today at 04:44 am
Elodie Rall from JP Morgan retains his Neutral opinion on the stock. The target price is unchanged and still at EUR 48.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04:55:41 2023-08-08 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|48.59 EUR
|+6.69%
|+1.81%
|+28.52%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+28.17%
|4 630 M $
|-7.26%
|4 582 M $
|+44.36%
|4 310 M $
|+23.87%
|4 291 M $
|-2.36%
|4 146 M $
|-18.39%
|2 804 M $
|-7.38%
|6 465 M $
|-6.16%
|2 211 M $
|-7.38%
|2 076 M $
|-1.72%
|849 M $