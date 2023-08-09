FRAPORT AG : Jefferies reiterates its Sell rating
Today at 01:50 am
Share
Jefferies is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price is being increased from EUR 40 to EUR 43.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02:08:25 2023-08-09 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|49.26 EUR
|+0.58%
|+3.75%
|+28.70%
|07:58am
|FRAPORT AG : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
|MD
|07:50am
|FRAPORT AG : Jefferies reiterates its Sell rating
|MD
|FRAPORT AG : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
|MD
|FRAPORT AG : Jefferies reiterates its Sell rating
|MD
|FRAPORT AG : Jefferies maintains a Sell rating
|MD
|Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES as of 08.08.2023 - 15.15 hrs.
|DP
|Fraport AG Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|FRAPORT AG : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS
|MD
|Air traffic much more stable this summer than last year
|DP
|Fraport profits significantly from more precise annual targets
|DP
|JPMorgan leaves Fraport at 'Neutral' - Target 48 euros
|DP
|Barclays leaves Fraport at 'Overweight' - Target 62 euros
|DP
|FRAPORT AG : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
|MD
|FRAPORT AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
|MD
|FRAPORT AG : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
|MD
|FRAPORT AG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
|MD
|Germany's Fraport sees earnings boost on higher passenger volumes
|RE
|Fraport sees FY earnings boosted by higher passenger volumes
|RE
|Frankfurt back among Europe's top five airports
|DP
|FRAPORT AG : Sell rating from Jefferies
|MD
|Pilots: German airports with improved security
|DP
|Catastrophic forest fires in Rhodes - What do tourists do?
|DP
|Fires on Rhodes: 19 000 people evacuated, holidaymakers fly back
|DP
|FRAPORT AG : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank
|MD
|FRAPORT AG : Buy rating from Warburg Research
|MD
|FRAPORT AG : Sell rating from Jefferies
|MD
|Expensive vacation to Corona: prices for flights and travel increase
|DP
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+28.70%
|4 953 M $
|-7.20%
|4 568 M $
|+44.36%
|4 288 M $
|+23.87%
|4 240 M $
|+1.47%
|4 145 M $
|-5.03%
|6 527 M $
|-19.44%
|2 731 M $
|-6.92%
|2 183 M $
|-7.25%
|2 072 M $
|-1.72%
|844 M $