MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Fraport AG    FRA   DE0005773303

FRAPORT AG

(FRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

FRAPORT AG : Receives a Sell rating from Credit Suisse

09/25/2020 | 03:22am EDT

Credit Suisse reiterate its Sell rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 30.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.16% 8.926 Delayed Quote.-32.00%
FRAPORT AG -2.20% 33.74 Delayed Quote.-54.50%

© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 1 846 M 2 154 M 2 154 M
Net income 2020 -394 M -459 M -459 M
Net Debt 2020 5 471 M 6 384 M 6 384 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,12x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 186 M 3 711 M 3 717 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,69x
EV / Sales 2021 3,50x
Nbr of Employees 22 528
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart FRAPORT AG
Duration : Period :
Fraport AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRAPORT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 38,86 €
Last Close Price 34,48 €
Spread / Highest target 115%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Schulte Chairman-Management Board
Michael Boddenberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anke Giesen Executive Director-Operations
Matthias Zieschang Executive Director-Finance & Controlling
Lothar Klemm Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRAPORT AG-54.50%3 711
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND-23.91%25 519
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-21.03%4 176
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.-24.30%3 550
SHENZHEN AIRPORT CO., LTD.-10.75%2 619
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-36.82%2 330
