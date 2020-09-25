Log in
>
Equities
>
Xetra
>
Fraport AG
FRA
DE0005773303
FRAPORT AG
(FRA)
Add to my list
Report
09/25 03:38:55 am
09/25 03:38:55 am
33.78
EUR
-2.03%
03:22a
FRAPORT AG
: Receives a Sell rating from Credit Suisse
MD
09/21
FRAPORT AG
: Goldman Sachs remains a Sell rating
MD
09/17
FRAPORT
: Hands Over New Air Cargo Warehouse to Swissport; Newly built cargo center in CargoCity South will further strengthen FRA as an airfreight and real estate location
AQ
FRAPORT AG : Receives a Sell rating from Credit Suisse
09/25/2020 | 03:22am EDT
Credit Suisse reiterate its Sell rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 30.
Change
Last
1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
0.16%
8.926
-32.00%
FRAPORT AG
-2.20%
33.74
-54.50%
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
All news about FRAPORT AG
03:22a
FRAPORT AG
: Receives a Sell rating from Credit Suisse
MD
09/21
FRAPORT AG
: Goldman Sachs remains a Sell rating
MD
09/17
FRAPORT
: Hands Over New Air Cargo Warehouse to Swissport; Newly built cargo cen..
AQ
09/17
FRAPORT AG
: UBS remains Neutral
MD
09/17
FRAPORT AG
: Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
09/16
Germany adds Vienna and Budapest to coronavirus risk list
RE
09/15
FRAPORT AG
: Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
09/14
FRAPORT TRAFFIC FIGURES - AUGUST 202
: Passenger Numbers Remain Low; Traffic sti..
AQ
09/14
FRAPORT
: Lima Airport Signs US$450 Million Financing for Airside Development
AQ
09/11
FRAPORT
: Lima Airport Signs US$450 Million Financing for Airside Development
PU
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2020
1 846 M
2 154 M
2 154 M
Net income 2020
-394 M
-459 M
-459 M
Net Debt 2020
5 471 M
6 384 M
6 384 M
P/E ratio 2020
-8,12x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
3 186 M
3 711 M
3 717 M
EV / Sales 2020
4,69x
EV / Sales 2021
3,50x
Nbr of Employees
22 528
Free-Float
39,7%
More Financials
Technical analysis trends FRAPORT AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
21
Average target price
38,86 €
Last Close Price
34,48 €
Spread / Highest target
115%
Spread / Average Target
12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target
-21,7%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Stefan Schulte
Chairman-Management Board
Michael Boddenberg
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anke Giesen
Executive Director-Operations
Matthias Zieschang
Executive Director-Finance & Controlling
Lothar Klemm
Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
FRAPORT AG
-54.50%
3 711
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND
-23.91%
25 519
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.
-21.03%
4 176
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.
-24.30%
3 550
SHENZHEN AIRPORT CO., LTD.
-10.75%
2 619
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
-36.82%
2 330
