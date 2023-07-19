FRAPORT AG : Sell rating from Jefferies
Today at 05:36 am
Share
Jefferies analyst Graham Hunt reiterate his Sell rating on the stock. The target price is slightly modified from 39 to 40 EUR.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05:53:31 2023-07-19 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|48.95 EUR
|+0.28%
|-3.32%
|+28.67%
|11:41am
|FRAPORT AG : Buy rating from Warburg Research
|MD
|11:36am
|FRAPORT AG : Sell rating from Jefferies
|MD
|FRAPORT AG : Buy rating from Warburg Research
|MD
|FRAPORT AG : Sell rating from Jefferies
|MD
|Expensive vacation to Corona: prices for flights and travel increase
|DP
|Police union: revise security concept at airports
|DP
|FRAPORT AG : Jefferies remains a Sell rating
|MD
|Frankfurt airport alarmed after blockades - no actions
|DP
|Passenger traffic at Frankfurt Airport continues to grow in June
|DP
|FRAPORT AG : June 2023 Sales and Revenue Release - Traffic Figures
|FA
|FRAPORT AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
|MD
|Luxury before departure - new VIP terminal at Frankfurt Airport
|DP
|FRAPORT : Recovery continues, slightly challenged by workforce constraints
|Automation to reduce baggage frustration in air travel
|DP
|Thunderstorms and 'Air Defender' hit Frankfurt Airport
|DP
|Airport association: current travel season will be much better
|DP
|German citizens in travel mood - challenge for airports
|DP
|Goldman raises target for Fraport to 68 euros - 'Buy'
|DP
|FRAPORT AG : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
|MD
|New counters to shorten baggage check-in time at Frankfurt Airport
|DP
|New counters to shorten baggage check-in times at Frankfurt Airport
|DP
|WDH/Air Traffic Control: Few delays due to Air Force exercise 'Air Defender'.
|DP
|FRAPORT AG : Jefferies gives a Sell rating
|MD
|Tui supports travel stocks - guest numbers partly above 2019 levels
|DP
|Frankfurt Airport continues to recover in May
|DP
|FRAPORT AG : May 2023 Sales and Revenue Release - Traffic Figures
|FA
|Airports report little impact so far from air force exercise
|DP
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+28.65%
|5 066 M $
|-6.06%
|4 650 M $
|+30.14%
|4 507 M $
|+44.98%
|4 438 M $
|+0.51%
|4 339 M $
|-1.68%
|6 885 M $
|-12.61%
|2 936 M $
|-0.76%
|2 374 M $
|-8.27%
|2 060 M $
|+23.87%
|861 M $