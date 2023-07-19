Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide is a Germany-based airport services provider and owner and operator of airports. The Company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling and External Activities and Services. The Aviation segment provides airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security services and airport security management; the Retail and Real Estate segment offers retail space and properties; the Ground Handling segment offers a broad range of ground services, and the External Activities and Services segment provides global investments and management, integrated facility management, information and telecommunication services and corporate infrastructure management.

Sector Airport Services