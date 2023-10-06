FRAPORT AG : UBS remains Neutral
October 06, 2023 at 05:11 am EDT
Analyst Cristian Nedelcu from UBS research gives the stock a Neutral rating. The target price continues to be set at EUR 46.
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|48.93 EUR
|+1.27%
|+0.60%
|+28.07%
|11:11am
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+27.75%
|4 699 M $
