FRAPORT AG : UBS sticks Neutral
November 07, 2023 at 06:22 am EST
Analyst Cristian Nedelcu from UBS research gives the stock a Neutral rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 46.
Real-time Estimate
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|51.25 EUR
|+3.18%
|+9.74%
|+34.77%
|12:22pm
|Capi. (M$)
|+34.66%
|4 929 M $
|-8.67%
|27 614 M $
|-14.77%
|5 561 M $
|+54.25%
|4 473 M $
|+4.12%
|4 317 M $
|-27.91%
|3 522 M $
|-18.08%
|1 876 M $
|-14.38%
|1 898 M $
|-45.53%
|1 856 M $
|-5.17%
|799 M $