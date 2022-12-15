Advanced search
    FRA   DE0005773303

FRAPORT AG

(FRA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:43 2022-12-15 pm EST
40.13 EUR   -3.39%
01:01pFour consortia interested in Greek regional airport concession
RE
07:08aFRAPORT AG : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
MD
12/13FRAPORT AG : Jefferies gives a Sell rating
MD
Four consortia interested in Greek regional airport concession

12/15/2022 | 01:01pm EST
ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece has received initial interest from four consortia to take over the running of Kalamata airport in the south of the country, its sovereign wealth fund HCAP said on Thursday.

Fraport has teamed up with Delta Airport Investments and Pileas to bid for the 40-year concession to operate Kalamata airport, on the Peloponnese peninsula, HCAP said in a statement.

The other three consortia are GEK Terna with GMR Airports, Mytilineos with Corporation America Airports, and Egis Airport Operation with Aktor Concessions and Aeroports de la Cote D' Azur.

The airport has been operated by Greece's Civil Aviation Authority for the past 63 years and the government is offering the new concession under its privatisation programme.

HCAP said it expects to decide which investors qualify for the second phase of the binding offers in the first quarter of 2023.

Kalamata airport handled 340,000 passengers in 2019 and is close to several popular destinations for foreign tourists.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
