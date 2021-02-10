Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Fraport AG    FRA   DE0005773303

FRAPORT AG

(FRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Frankfurt Airport: Northwest Runway Back in Operation from July 8

02/10/2021 | 02:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Frankfurt Airport: Northwest Runway Back in Operation from July 8
 Traffic forecasts expect a continued rise in take-offs and landings / Runway necessary for stable flight operations / Runway 18 West will remain closed for the time being

Disclaimer

Fraport AG published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 07:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FRAPORT AG
02/09FRANKFURT AIRPORT : Northwest Runway Back in Operation from July 8
PU
02/09SUMMER HOLIDAYS IN 2020 : Flights Resumed to Many Popular Destinations
PU
02/09FRANKFURT AIRPORT : More Destinations Planned from June
PU
02/09FRANKFURT AIRPORT : Weekly Traffic Figures for May 25 – 31
PU
02/08FRAPORT AG : UBS remains Neutral
MD
02/08FRAPORT AG : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
02/01FRAPORT AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01/28TRAVEL SAFELY' VIA FRANKFURT AIRPORT : TUV Quality Seal Reconfirmed; Comprehensi..
AQ
01/27FRAPORT AG : Credit Suisse reiterates its Sell rating
MD
01/25FRAPORT AG : Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 640 M 1 989 M 1 989 M
Net income 2020 -616 M -747 M -747 M
Net Debt 2020 5 655 M 6 858 M 6 858 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,82x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 324 M 5 229 M 5 244 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,08x
EV / Sales 2021 4,73x
Nbr of Employees 21 532
Free-Float 39,8%
Chart FRAPORT AG
Duration : Period :
Fraport AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRAPORT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 45,00 €
Last Close Price 46,80 €
Spread / Highest target 23,9%
Spread / Average Target -3,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Schulte Chairman-Management Board
Matthias Zieschang Executive Director-Finance & Controlling
Michael Boddenberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anke Giesen Executive Director-Operations
Elke Breuer VP-Corporate Compliance & Values Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRAPORT AG-5.19%5 229
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND2.81%30 843
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.-10.40%4 400
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-13.45%4 385
SATS LTD.3.52%3 410
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED-15.92%3 130
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ