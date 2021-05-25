Frankfurt Airport: Northwest Runway Back in Operation from July 8
Frankfurt Airport: Northwest Runway Back in Operation from July 8
Traffic forecasts expect a continued rise in take-offs and landings / Runway necessary for stable flight operations / Runway 18 West will remain closed for the time being
