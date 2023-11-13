FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - As expected, passenger traffic at Frankfurt Airport continued to recover from its coronavirus low in October. The airport operator Fraport counted 5.7 million passengers last month, 14.9 percent more than a year earlier, as it announced in Frankfurt on Monday. As already announced last week in rough figures, the volume was still 11.9 percent lower than before the coronavirus pandemic in October 2019. However, aircraft movements reached a new high in this comparison with 40,720 take-offs and landings.

Cargo volumes, on the other hand, also fell in October following the boom of recent years. Frankfurt Airport handled 173,173 tons of freight and airmail, 2.0% less than in the same period last year and 3.4% less than in October 2019./stw/stk