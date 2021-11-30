Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Fraport AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRA   DE0005773303

FRAPORT AG

(FRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

11/30/2021 | 06:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.11.2021 / 12:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Anke
Last name(s): Giesen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide

b) LEI
5299001ERX0K10IZUL40 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005773303

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
55.00 EUR 11000.00 EUR
55.00 EUR 11000.00 EUR
55.00 EUR 8250.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
55.00 EUR 30250.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/11/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


30.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
-
60547 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.fraport.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

71299  30.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1252922&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about FRAPORT AG
06:12aFRAPORT AG FRANKFURT AIRPORT SERVICE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions ..
EQ
11/29Vinci, Limak Eye Joint Bid To Operate Turkey's Antalya Airport
MT
11/29FRAPORT AG : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
11/19FRAPORT : Maintaining high-quality standards and competitiveness
PU
11/12FRAPORT AG : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating
MD
11/12FRAPORT AG : Kepler Cheuvreux remains its Buy rating
MD
11/11FRAPORT TRAFFIC FIGURES &NDASH; OCTO : Passenger Traffic Continues to Increase
PU
11/10FRAPORT AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
11/10FRAPORT AG : NorldLB sticks Neutral
MD
11/10FRAPORT AG : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRAPORT AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 084 M 2 368 M 2 368 M
Net income 2021 -10,4 M -11,8 M -11,8 M
Net Debt 2021 6 529 M 7 419 M 7 419 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1 436x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 058 M 5 700 M 5 747 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,56x
EV / Sales 2022 4,10x
Nbr of Employees 18 249
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart FRAPORT AG
Duration : Period :
Fraport AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRAPORT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 54,74 €
Average target price 61,17 €
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Schulte Chairman-Management Board
Matthias Zieschang Executive Director-Finance & Controlling
Michael Boddenberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anke Giesen Executive Director-Operations
Elke Breuer VP-Corporate Compliance & Values Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRAPORT AG10.90%5 700
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-4.02%25 313
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED28.55%15 828
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.-18.40%4 178
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-22.29%4 068
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED-29.83%2 665