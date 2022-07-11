Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Fraport AG
  News
  Summary
    FRA   DE0005773303

FRAPORT AG

(FRA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:30 2022-07-11 am EDT
39.67 EUR   -1.92%
10:55aFRAPORT AG FRANKFURT AIRPORT SERVICES WORLDWIDE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09:49aFACTBOX : Europe's summer travel chaos
RE
FRAPORT AG FRANKFURT AIRPORT SERVICES WORLDWIDE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/11/2022 | 10:55am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.07.2022 / 16:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Pierre Dominique
Last name(s): Prümm

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide

b) LEI
5299001ERX0K10IZUL40 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005773303

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
39.09 EUR 5863.50 EUR
39.10 EUR 18025.10 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
39.10 EUR 23888.60 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


11.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
-
60547 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.fraport.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

76813  11.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1395473&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
