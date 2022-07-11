Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Pierre Dominique
|Last name(s):
|Prümm
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005773303
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|39.09 EUR
|5863.50 EUR
|39.10 EUR
|18025.10 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|39.10 EUR
|23888.60 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Tradegate
|MIC:
|TGAT
