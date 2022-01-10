Log in
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

01/10/2022 | 12:01pm EST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

10.01.2022 / 17:59
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 10, 2022
Address: https://www.fraport.com/de/investoren/publikationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 10, 2022
Address: https://www.fraport.com/en/investors/publications.html

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 08, 2022
Address: https://www.fraport.com/de/investoren/publikationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 08, 2022
Address: https://www.fraport.com/en/investors/publications.html

10.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
-
60547 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.fraport.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1266945  10.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1266945&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
