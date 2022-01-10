DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



10.01.2022 / 17:59

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 10, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 10, 2022

Address:



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 08, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 08, 2022

Address:

