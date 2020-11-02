Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Fraport AG    FRA   DE0005773303

FRAPORT AG

(FRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 04:41am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.11.2020 / 10:27
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
Street: -
Postal code: 60547
City: Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001ERX0K10IZUL40

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Lazard Asset Management LLC
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
29 Oct 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.64 % 0 % 4.64 % 92468704
Previous notification 5.02 % 0 % 5.02 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005773303 0 4289759 0 % 4.64 %
Total 4289759 4.64 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0 %
    Total 0 0 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0 %
      Total 0 0 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
30 Oct 2020


02.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
-
60547 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.fraport.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1144559  02.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1144559&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse
© EQS 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FRAPORT AG
04:41aFRAPORT AG FRANKFURT AIRPORT SERVICE : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
03:39aTAKE FIVE : Election fever
RE
10/31Climate activists disrupt opening of new Berlin airport
RE
10/31Climate activists disrupt opening of new Berlin airport
RE
10/30BRACE FOR TAKE OFF : Berlin's much-delayed airport to open in industry crisis
RE
10/28FRAPORT : Develops Innovative Data Exchange Platform 'FRA-OS' for Cargo Handling..
AQ
10/27FRAPORT AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
10/23FRAPORT : Successfully Places Promissory Note; Issue of promissory note with tot..
AQ
10/22FRAPORT : Successfully Places Promissory Note
PU
10/14FRAPORT TRAFFIC FIGURES - SEPTEMBER : Passenger Levels Still Low at Frankfurt A..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 813 M 2 111 M 2 111 M
Net income 2020 -463 M -539 M -539 M
Net Debt 2020 5 506 M 6 409 M 6 409 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,20x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 866 M 3 340 M 3 336 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,62x
EV / Sales 2021 3,58x
Nbr of Employees 22 528
Free-Float 39,8%
Chart FRAPORT AG
Duration : Period :
Fraport AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRAPORT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 38,23 €
Last Close Price 31,02 €
Spread / Highest target 139%
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Schulte Chairman-Management Board
Michael Boddenberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anke Giesen Executive Director-Operations
Matthias Zieschang Executive Director-Finance & Controlling
Lothar Klemm Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRAPORT AG-59.07%3 340
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND-30.30%23 726
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-28.08%3 882
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.-25.78%3 511
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED-37.35%2 793
SHENZHEN AIRPORT CO., LTD.-18.32%2 446
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group