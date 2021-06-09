Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Fraport AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRA   DE0005773303

FRAPORT AG

(FRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/09/2021 | 06:30am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.06.2021 / 12:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Pierre Dominique
Last name(s): Prümm

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide

b) LEI
5299001ERX0K10IZUL40 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005773303

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
58.58 EUR 17574.00 EUR
58.60 EUR 17580.00 EUR
58.60 EUR 644.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
58.59 EUR 35798.60 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-08; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


09.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
-
60547 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.fraport.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

68672  09.06.2021 


© EQS 2021
