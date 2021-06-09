|
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
09.06.2021 / 12:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Pierre Dominique
|Last name(s):
|Prümm
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005773303
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|58.58 EUR
|17574.00 EUR
|58.60 EUR
|17580.00 EUR
|58.60 EUR
|644.60 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|58.59 EUR
|35798.60 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Tradegate
|MIC:
|TGAT
09.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
|
|-
|
|60547 Frankfurt am Main
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fraport.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
68672 09.06.2021
© EQS 2021
|
|All news about FRAPORT AG
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
1 996 M
2 433 M
2 433 M
|Net income 2021
|
-136 M
-166 M
-166 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
6 489 M
7 908 M
7 908 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|-45,1x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
5 401 M
6 578 M
6 582 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|5,96x
|EV / Sales 2022
|4,32x
|Nbr of Employees
|19 170
|Free-Float
|39,5%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends FRAPORT AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|21
|Average target price
|
51,68 €
|Last Close Price
|
58,46 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
11,2%
|Spread / Average Target
|
-11,6%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-50,4%