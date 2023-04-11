Fraport : Annual Financial Statements 2020

Fraport AG Annual Financial Statements 2020 Fraport AG Annual Financial Statements / Income Statement 1 Fraport AG Annual Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year 2020 Income Statement Income Statement € million Notes 2020 2019 Revenue (5) 1,094.0 2,236.3 Other internal work capitalized (6) 28.3 27.9 Other operating income (7) 40.2 39.3 Total revenue 1,162.5 2,303.5 Cost of materials (8) -539.0 -740.5 Personnel expenses (9) -847.5 -715.1 Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment (10) -331.9 -335.8 Other operating expenses (11) -129.1 -164.9 Operating result (EBIT) -685.0 347.2 Income from investments (12) 60.2 113.5 Expenses from loss assumptions/income from profit transfers (13) -16.8 4.1 Interest result (14) -55.7 -80.5 Depreciation and amortization of financial assets and securities in current assets (15) 0.0 -1.7 Other financial result (16) 29.7 28.5 Financial result 17.4 63.9 Earnings before taxes on income (EBT) -667.6 411.1 Taxes on income (17) 129.7 -82.1 Earnings after taxes/net loss/income (18) -537.9 329.0 Withdrawal from/transfer to other revenue reserves (18) 537.9 -144.1 Net profit (18) 0.0 184.9 EBITDA -353.1 683.0 EBITDA: EBIT + depreciation and amortization of intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment

2 Fraport AG Annual Financial Statements / Financial Position Fraport AG Annual Financial Statements 2020 Financial Position Assets As at December 31, As at December 31, € million Notes 2020 2019 A. Non-current assets (19) 8,665.2 8,175.3 I. Intangible assets 40.8 42.7 II. Property, plant, and equipment 6,134.5 5,618.5 III. Financial assets 2,489.9 2,514.1 B. Current assets 1,804.7 494.6 I. Inventories (20) 12.7 14.7 II. Trade accounts receivable (21) 164.3 157.6 III. Other accounts receivable and other assets (22) 196.8 175.4 IV. Securities (23) 60.1 30.0 V. Cash on hand and bank balances (24) 1,370.8 116.9 C. Accruals (25) 39.0 37.3 D. Deferred tax assets (26) 197.3 49.7 E. Assets arising from the overfunding of obligations (27) 0.0 1.3 Total 10,706.2 8,758.2 Liabilities and equity Notes As at December 31, As at December 31, € million 2020 2019 A. Shareholders' equity (28) 2,941.1 3,479.0 I. Issued capital 924.7 924.7 less nominal value of treasury shares -0.8 923.9 -0.8 923.9 II. Capital reserve 606.3 606.3 III. Revenue reserves 1,410.9 1,763.9 IV. Net profit 0.0 184.9 B. Special items for investment grants in non-current assets (29) 6.1 6.9 C. Provisions (30) 689.0 509.9 D. Liabilities 7,035.7 4,722.3 I. Bonds (31) 950.0 150.0 II. Liabilities to banks (32) 5,472.4 3,928.4 III. Trade accounts payable (33) 200.0 159.6 IV. Other liabilities (34) 413.3 484.3 E. Accruals (35) 31.3 34.3 F. Deferred tax liabilities (36) 3.0 5.8 Total 10,706.2 8,758.2

Fraport AG Annual Financial Statements 2020 Notes / General Information and Explanations to the Annual Financial 3 Statements Notes to the Annual Financial Statements 2020 General Information and Explanations to the Annual Financial Statements 1 Basis for the preparation of the annual financial statements The annual financial statements as at December 31, 2020 of Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide (Fraport AG), with its registered office in Frankfurt am Main, entered in the Commercial Register of the Frankfurt am Main District Court under HRB 7042, have been prepared in accordance with the provisions of the German Commercial Code (HGB) and the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), as well as the articles of association of Fraport AG. The total cost method continues to be used for the income statement. 2 Balance sheet date The reporting date of Fraport AG is December 31, 2020. 3 Currency translation Assets and liabilities in foreign currencies with a remaining term of more than one year are recognized at the lower of the exchange rate on the transaction date or the exchange rate on the balance sheet date in the case of liabilities. Assets and liabilities in foreign currencies with a remaining term of one year or less are valued at the mean spot exchange rate on the balance sheet date in accordance with Section 256a of the German Commercial Code (HGB), and unrealized gains are thus also recognized in the income statement. 4 Accounting and valuation principles The accounting and valuation methods applied in the annual financial statements of Fraport AG are presented below. Compared with the previous year, the accounting and valuation methods were generally applied unchanged. Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment are measured at acquisition or production cost less regular and, if applicable, extraordinary depreciation and amortization based on use. The prepayments made are recognized at the nominal value. The scope of acquisition costs corresponds to Section 255 (1) HGB. Production costs in accordance with Section 255 (2), (2a) and (3) HGB include direct costs for materials and production, appropriate overheads and appropriate portions of the loss in value of non-current assets, insofar as this is caused by production, as well as interest on borrowings. Fraport AG has exercised the option in accordance with Section 255 (3) HGB and capitalizes interest on borrowings used to finance the production of an asset to the extent that it is attributable to the period of production. The recognition criteria were determined in accordance with International Accounting Standards (IAS 23 Borrowing Costs). Interest rates of between 0.55% and 1.76% (previous year: between 0.46% and 3.53%) were used to determine the interest on borrowings eligible for capitaliza- tion, depending on the respective project financing. In the fiscal year, interest of €17.4 million was capitalized (previous year: €21.1 million). These are related to prepayments made and construction in progress. Fraport AG has exercised the option in accordance with Section 248 (2) sentence 1 HGB and capitalizes internally generated intangible assets and reports them separately. These are related exclusively to software. Internal engineering, planning and construction management services as well as purchasing services and services of commercial project managers, which are incurred in the context of the construction of buildings and facilities, are recognized and capitalized at the employee's hours worked with a full cost rate reduced by 9%. Services in the service area "Projekt Ausbau Süd" (Expansion South project) for the planned Terminal 3 as well as its connection with a new passenger transport system were excluded from the reduction as there were no administrative and sales overheads that could not be capitalized.

4 Notes / General Information and Explanations to the Annual Financial Statements Fraport AG Annual Financial State- ments 2020 Regular depreciation and amortization is carried out using the straight-line method and, as far as possible, the declining balance method on the basis of the depreciation schedule agreed with the German Airports Association (ADV). The straight-line method of depreciation is used as soon as it leads to higher depreciation. Regular depreciation and amortization is carried out over the following useful lives: Regular depreciation and amortization In years Years Intangible assets 3 - 25 Property, plant, and equipment Buildings and ground equipment 5 - 80 Technical equipment and machinery 3 - 80 Other equipment, operating, and office equipment 4 - 25 Low-value assets with an individual acquisition value of between €50 and up to €800 were written off in full in the year of acquisition and simultaneously recognized as disposals. Low-value assets of €800 to €3,000 are depreciated over five years at 20% each; the asset is retired after five years. The result of the current year is influenced by increased depreciation due to tax regulations, which was applied in previous years in accordance with commercial law, of €1.1 million (previous year: €1.5 million). Write-ups for extraordinary depreciation and amortization in previous years are made if the original reason for the depreciation no longer applies. Investment grants received are recorded as special items and released to income in installments over the normal useful life of the assets. Financial assets Financial assets are generally measured at acquisition cost. Extraordinary depreciation and amortization is recognized if a permanent reduction in value is to be assumed. In order to assess the recoverability of domestic and foreign financial assets, calculations were carried out as at December 31, 2020 with regard to the recoverability of all significant investments. The investment carrying amount plus the book values of the loans were used as the basis for comparison and compared with the recoverable income. Based on the valuations carried out, no extraordinary depreciation and amortization had to be recorded as at the reporting date. Furthermore, interest-freelong-term loans are discounted to the present value. Write-ups for depreciation in previous years are made if the original reason for the depreciation no longer applies. Profit shares from trading partnerships are generally appropriated in the same period, unless otherwise stipulated in the articles of association. Securities and other loans that permanently serve business operations are reported under financial assets. In the case of a remaining term of less than one year, there is no reclassification to current assets due to the intended purpose. Securities of non-current assets were acquired to protect the pension provisions for active Executive Board members against insolvency and to protect credits from time-account models (lifetime work and working time accounts) and partial retirement claims of Fraport AG employees against insolvency. The measurement of securities is based on fair value (market value). As at the reporting date, these are offset against the corresponding provisions. If the asset value exceeds the obligation, the excess amount is reported separately under the item "Assets arising from the overfunding of obligations". If securities are acquired at a premium or discount, the pro rata premium or discount attributable to the respective period is recorded as a reduction in the acquisition cost or as an additional acquisition cost.