FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Fraport CEO Stefan Schulte expects to resume dividends the year after next. "We want to generate a positive free cash flow in 2025," the manager told the "Borsen-Zeitung" (Wednesday edition). Then we will also be able to pay dividends again. "At the moment, the majority of us at Fraport would therefore not make any major acquisitions."/he
Fraport CEO targets dividends for 2025 - no major takeovers at present
November 28, 2023 at 05:05 pm EST
Share
Share
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correctionLegal disclaimer
Contact us to request a correction
© dpa-AFX - 2023