Fraport CFO says European travellers can offset Russian customer losses

"When we look at preliminary figures for Bulgaria in April, we have a recovery rate of 90% compared to 2019. So it seems the loss of Russians can be compensated by other European nations," finance chief Matthias Zieschang said in a conference call.

He added that some Russians were still coming even if the numbers would not add up to the 30 million passengers including 11 million Russians and Ukrainians travelling to Antalya that it had originally expected.

"So the reality will be in the middle. And as of today, I would say 24-25 million passengers will be welcomed at the Antalya Airport," Zieschang said.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Paul Carrel)