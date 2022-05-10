Log in
    FRA   DE0005773303

FRAPORT AG

(FRA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/10 10:47:26 am EDT
49.89 EUR   -2.07%
10:27aFraport CFO says European travellers can offset Russian customer losses
RE
09:49aFRAPORT AG : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
09:48aFraport to compensate rising inflation with price hikes
RE
Fraport CFO says European travellers can offset Russian customer losses

05/10/2022 | 10:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Passengers are seen at the check-in area of the airport of the northern city of Thessaloniki

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German airport operator Fraport said on Tuesday it seems the loss of Russian customers, who have been the most frequent travellers to destinations in Turkey and Bulgaria, would be compensated for by tourists from other European nations.

"When we look at preliminary figures for Bulgaria in April, we have a recovery rate of 90% compared to 2019. So it seems the loss of Russians can be compensated by other European nations," finance chief Matthias Zieschang said in a conference call.

He added that some Russians were still coming even if the numbers would not add up to the 30 million passengers including 11 million Russians and Ukrainians travelling to Antalya that it had originally expected.

"So the reality will be in the middle. And as of today, I would say 24-25 million passengers will be welcomed at the Antalya Airport," Zieschang said.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Paul Carrel)


© Reuters 2022
