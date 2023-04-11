Advanced search
    FRA   DE0005773303

FRAPORT AG

(FRA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:37:06 2023-04-11 am EDT
47.88 EUR   -0.47%
Fraport : Confirmed Financial Statements as at December 31, 2022

04/11/2023 | 09:18am EDT
Annual Financial Statements 2022

Fraport AG ﴾compliant to HGB﴿

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide

Fraport AG Annual Financial Statements 2022

Fraport AG Annual Financial Statements / Income Statement

1

Table of contents

1

Fraport AG Annual Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year 2022

2

Income Statement

2

Financial position

3

2

Notes to the Annual Financial Statements 2022

4

General Information and Explanations to the Annual Financial Statements

4

Information and explanations to the income statement and financial position

9

Explanations to the income statement

9

Explanations to the financial position

15

Additional disclosures

28

3

Further Information

44

Responsibility Statement

44

Independent Auditor´s Report

45

Glossary

54

Imprint

56

The Combined Management Report for the 2022 fiscal year can be found in the Fraport Annual Report 2022 Publications (fraport.com).

2

Fraport AG Annual Financial Statements / Income Statement

Fraport AG Annual Financial Statements 2022

Fraport AG Annual Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year 2022

Income Statement

Income Statement

€ million

Notes

2022

2021

Revenue

(5)

1,776.2

1,249.0

Other internal work capitalized

(6)

28.8

28.2

Other operating income

(7)

58.7

194.0

Total revenue

1,863.7

1,471.2

Cost of materials

(8)

-732.9

-513.4

Personnel expenses

(9)

-573.3

-509.6

Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment

(10)

-308.4

-315.3

Other operating expenses

(11)

-167.1

-112.1

Operating result (EBIT)

82.0

20.8

Income from investments

(12)

45.6

32.2

Expenses from loss assumptions/income from profit transfers

(13)

7.4

-30.2

Interest result

(14)

-105.8

-95.4

Depreciation and amortization of financial assets and securities in current assets

(15)

-152.9

-3.6

Other financial result

(16)

40.1

31.9

Financial result

-165.6

-65.1

Earnings before taxes on income (EBT)

-83.6

-44.3

Taxes on income

(17)

-4.8

120.8

Earnings after taxes/net income/loss

(18)

-88.4

76.5

Transfer to/withdrawal from other revenue reserves

(18)

88.4

-38.2

Net profit

(18)

0.0

38.3

EBITDA

390.4

336.1

EBITDA: EBIT + depreciation and amortization of intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment

Fraport AG Annual Financial Statements 2022

Fraport AG Annual Financial Statements / Financial Position

3

Financial position

Assets

As at December 31,

As at December 31,

€ million

Notes

2022

2021

A. Non-current assets

(19)

10,754.1

9,736.6

I. Intangible assets

34.2

35.4

II. Property, plant, and equipment

7,088.4

6,643.8

III. Financial assets

3,631.5

3,057.4

B. Current assets

2,090.9

2,539.1

I. Inventories

(20)

16.0

13.8

II. Trade accounts receivable

(21)

121.1

100.9

III. Other accounts receivable and other assets

(22)

189.6

197.1

IV. Securities

(23)

124.3

75.1

V. Cash on hand and bank balances

(24)

1,639.9

2,152.2

C. Accruals

(25)

38.9

39.9

D. Deferred tax assets

(26)

341.9

340.0

Total

13,225.8

12,655.6

Liabilities and equity

Notes

As at December 31,

As at December 31,

€ million

2022

2021

A. Shareholders' equity

(27)

2,876.0

2,964.4

I. Issued capital

924.7

924.7

less nominal value of treasury shares

-0.8

923.9

-0.8

923.9

II. Capital reserve

606.3

606.3

III. Revenue reserves

1,345.8

1,395.9

IV. Net profit

0.0

38.3

B. Special items for investment grants in non-current assets

(28)

7.8

7.3

C. Provisions

(29)

507.7

484.2

D. Liabilities

9,786.2

9,153.9

I. Bonds

(30)

2,100.0

2,100.0

II. Liabilities to banks

(31)

6,990.4

6,416.0

III. Trade accounts payable

(32)

207.1

163.9

IV. Other liabilities

(33)

488.7

474.0

E. Accruals

(34)

33.8

35.8

F. Deferred tax liabilities

(35)

14.3

10.0

Total

13,225.8

12,655.6

4

Notes / General Information and Explanations to the Annual Financial Statements

Fraport AG Annual Financial Statements 2022

Notes to the Annual Financial Statements 2022

General Information and Explanations to the Annual Financial Statements

1 Basis for the preparation of the annual financial statements

The annual financial statements as at December 31, 2022 of Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide (Fraport AG), with its registered office in Frankfurt am Main, entered in the Commercial Register of the Frankfurt am Main District Court under HRB 7042, have been prepared in accordance with the provisions of the German Commercial Code (HGB) and the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), as well as the articles of association of Fraport AG. The total cost method continues to be used for the income statement.

2 Balance sheet date

The reporting date of Fraport AG is December 31, 2022.

3 Currency translation

Assets and liabilities in foreign currencies with a remaining term of more than one year are recognized at the lower of the exchange rate on the transaction date or the exchange rate on the balance sheet date in the case of liabilities.

Assets and liabilities in foreign currencies with a remaining term of one year or less are valued at the mean spot exchange rate on the balance sheet date in accordance with Section 256a of the German Commercial Code (HGB), and unrealized gains are thus also recognized in the income statement.

4 Accounting and valuation principles

The accounting and valuation methods applied in the annual financial statements of Fraport AG are presented below. Compared to the previous year, the accounting and valuation methods were generally applied unchanged.

Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment

Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment are measured at acquisition or production cost less regular and, if applicable, extraordinary depreciation and amortization based on use. The prepayments made are recognized at the nominal value.

The scope of acquisition costs corresponds to Section 255 (1) HGB. Production costs in accordance with Section 255 (2), (2a), and (3) HGB include direct costs for materials and production, appropriate overheads, and appropriate portions of the loss in value of non-current assets, insofar as this is caused by production, as well as interest on borrowings.

Fraport AG has exercised the option in accordance with Section 255 (3) HGB and capitalizes interest on borrowings used to finance the production of an asset to the extent that it is attributable to the period of production. The recognition criteria were determined in accordance with International Accounting Standards (IAS 23 Borrowing Costs). Interest rates of between 0.63% and 1.61% (previous year: between 0.63% and 1.64%) were used to determine the interest on borrowings eligible for capitaliza- tion, depending on the respective project financing.

Over the fiscal year, interest was capitalized in the amount of €25.1 million (previous year: €22.3 million). These are related to prepayments made and construction in progress.

Fraport AG has exercised the option in accordance with Section 248 (2) sentence 1 HGB and capitalizes internally-generated intangible assets and reports them separately. These are related exclusively to software.

Internal engineering, planning, and construction management services as well as purchasing services and services of commercial project managers, which are incurred in the context of the construction of buildings and facilities, are recognized and capitalized at the employee's hours worked with a full cost rate reduced by 9%. Services in the service area "Projekt Ausbau Süd" (Expansion South project) for the planned Terminal 3 as well as its connection with a new passenger transport system were excluded from the reduction as there were no administrative and sales overheads that could not be capitalized.

Disclaimer

Fraport AG published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 13:17:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
