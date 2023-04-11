Fraport : Confirmed Financial Statements as at December 31, 2022

The Combined Management Report for the 2022 fiscal year can be found in the Fraport Annual Report 2022 Publications (fraport.com) .

Notes to the Annual Financial Statements 2022

General Information and Explanations to the Annual Financial Statements

1 Basis for the preparation of the annual financial statements

The annual financial statements as at December 31, 2022 of Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide (Fraport AG), with its registered office in Frankfurt am Main, entered in the Commercial Register of the Frankfurt am Main District Court under HRB 7042, have been prepared in accordance with the provisions of the German Commercial Code (HGB) and the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), as well as the articles of association of Fraport AG. The total cost method continues to be used for the income statement.

2 Balance sheet date

The reporting date of Fraport AG is December 31, 2022.

3 Currency translation

Assets and liabilities in foreign currencies with a remaining term of more than one year are recognized at the lower of the exchange rate on the transaction date or the exchange rate on the balance sheet date in the case of liabilities.

Assets and liabilities in foreign currencies with a remaining term of one year or less are valued at the mean spot exchange rate on the balance sheet date in accordance with Section 256a of the German Commercial Code (HGB), and unrealized gains are thus also recognized in the income statement.

4 Accounting and valuation principles

The accounting and valuation methods applied in the annual financial statements of Fraport AG are presented below. Compared to the previous year, the accounting and valuation methods were generally applied unchanged.

Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment

Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment are measured at acquisition or production cost less regular and, if applicable, extraordinary depreciation and amortization based on use. The prepayments made are recognized at the nominal value.

The scope of acquisition costs corresponds to Section 255 (1) HGB. Production costs in accordance with Section 255 (2), (2a), and (3) HGB include direct costs for materials and production, appropriate overheads, and appropriate portions of the loss in value of non-current assets, insofar as this is caused by production, as well as interest on borrowings.

Fraport AG has exercised the option in accordance with Section 255 (3) HGB and capitalizes interest on borrowings used to finance the production of an asset to the extent that it is attributable to the period of production. The recognition criteria were determined in accordance with International Accounting Standards (IAS 23 Borrowing Costs). Interest rates of between 0.63% and 1.61% (previous year: between 0.63% and 1.64%) were used to determine the interest on borrowings eligible for capitaliza- tion, depending on the respective project financing.

Over the fiscal year, interest was capitalized in the amount of €25.1 million (previous year: €22.3 million). These are related to prepayments made and construction in progress.

Fraport AG has exercised the option in accordance with Section 248 (2) sentence 1 HGB and capitalizes internally-generated intangible assets and reports them separately. These are related exclusively to software.

Internal engineering, planning, and construction management services as well as purchasing services and services of commercial project managers, which are incurred in the context of the construction of buildings and facilities, are recognized and capitalized at the employee's hours worked with a full cost rate reduced by 9%. Services in the service area "Projekt Ausbau Süd" (Expansion South project) for the planned Terminal 3 as well as its connection with a new passenger transport system were excluded from the reduction as there were no administrative and sales overheads that could not be capitalized.