Fraport : Current Group Traffic Figures MAR 2022 PDF, 82 KB

  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Fraport AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRA   DE0005773303

FRAPORT AG

(FRA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/13 01:48:02 am EDT
51.09 EUR   -0.10%
FRAPORT TRAFFIC FIGURES – MARCH 2022 : Upward Trend in Passenger Traffic Continues
PU
FRAPORT : Current Group Traffic Figures MAR 2022
PU
04/12FRAPORT AG : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS
MD
Fraport : Current Group Traffic Figures MAR 2022

04/13/2022 | 01:15am EDT
March 2022

Fraport Traffic Figures

Fraport Group Airports1 March 2022

Fully-consolidated airports

Year to Date (YTD) 2022

Fraport share (%)Passengers Month Δ%Cargo* Month

Δ%Movements Month Δ%Passengers YTD Δ%Cargo YTD

Δ%Movements YTD Δ%

At equity consolidated airports

AYT Antalya

Turkey

51.00

832,512

49.2

n.a.

n.a.

5,983

50.6

2,083,939

82.5

n.a.

n.a.

15,521 76.7

LED St. PetersburgRussia

25.00

1,002,473

-6.5

n.a.

n.a.

8,722

-7.7

3,410,701

20.4

n.a.

n.a.

30,599 19.8

Frankfurt Airport2

Page 1/2

March 2022

Month

Δ%

YTD 2022 Δ %

2,941,229

217.9

7,274,727 192.2

181,214

-13.1

520,736

-7.9

26,941

97.0

73,908

94.5

1,756,335

56.4

4,887,247

55.5

126.6

33.9

113.9

24.2

71.2

64.4

77.7

78.0

Month

YTD 2022

2,941,229

7,274,727

181,214

520,736

26,941

73,908

71.2

64.4

Δ%

Δ %

77.7

78.0

PAX share Δ %5 PAX share Δ %5

Month

YTD

61.9

210.1

61.2 193.5

8.7

187.1

8.6 176.4

53.1

214.2

52.6 196.5

46.4

250.1

44.8 224.6

6.7

84.4

7.8

98.2

38.1

229.0

38.8 188.6

5.6

225.2

5.9 189.3

7.2

196.9

6.9 172.4

13.5

353.1

13.0 253.1

6.3

223.0

7.3 208.4

5.6

121.7

5.7 102.0

0.0 -100.0

0.0 -100.0

61.9

210.1

61.2 193.5

8.7

187.1

8.6 176.4

53.1

214.2

52.6 196.5

46.4

250.1

44.8 224.6

6.7

84.4

7.8 98.2

38.1

229.0

38.8 188.6

5.6

225.2

5.9 189.3

7.2

196.9

6.9 172.4

13.5

353.1

13.0 253.1

5.6

121.7

5.7 102.0

0.0

0.0

XIYXi'an

China

24.50

796,110

-76.8

14,531

-50.6

8,207

-70.1

2,263,125

-69.5

35,670

-58.6

21,076 -67.5

Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commerical and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3 Inbound traffic only; 4 Scheduled and charter traffic; 5 absolute change vs. previous year in %; 6 Preliminary figures; *Cargo = Freight + mail

Fraport Traffic Figures - Reference year 2019

March 2022

Page 2/2

Fraport Group Airports1 March 2022

Year to Date (YTD) 2022

Frankfurt Airport2

Fully-consolidated airportsFraport share (%)Passengers Month Δ%Cargo* Month

Δ%Movements Month Δ%Passengers YTD Δ%Cargo YTD

Δ%Movements YTD Δ%

March 2022

Month

Δ%YTD 2022 Δ %

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A

Santorini (Thira) Greece

2,940,996

-47.4

26,941

-35.9

7,273,229

-50.9

73,908

-36.6

50,928

-61.9

1,716

-35.9

126,659

-63.0

4,319

-43.2

951,474

-23.1

9,630

-12.8

2,925,407

-25.8

28,202

-18.1

458,494

-21.6

4,396

-10.0

1,478,278

-22.0

13,258

-15.4

492,980

-24.6

5,234

-15.0

1,447,129

-29.2

14,944

-20.4

PAX/PAX-flight4

1,362,586

-26.2

10,965

-32.2

3,870,054

-30.2

31,507

-32.3

Seat load factor (%)

73.40

550,155

-22.8

6,784

-6.2

1,314,913

-31.5

17,629

-12.6

Punctuality rate (%)

73.40

408,622

-23.0

4,315

-10.3

982,964

-32.2

11,327

-17.0

73.40

24,698

2.1

499

32.7

54,861

-15.2

1,162

13.1

Frankfurt Airport

PAX share

Δ %5

73.40

53,293

-2.4

585

20.6

125,792

-17.9

1,476

4.5

Regional Split

Month

73.40

3,381

-5.5

112

-3.4

8,381

-14.3

301

-4.7

Continental

61.9

-48.4

61.2

-51.4

73.40

3,474

-45.6

67

-49.6

9,632

-48.5

222

-38.3

Germany

8.7

-60.0

8.6

-62.8

73.40

1,336

84.8

83

20.3

1,838

46.1

185

1.1

Europe (excl. GER)

53.1

-45.8

52.6

-48.9

73.40

318,914

-27.1

2,859

-18.7

774,320

-35.1

7,711

-23.2

Western Europe

46.4

-43.2

44.8

-47.5

73.40

3,526

3.6

0

110

-1.8

8,140

-7.1

0

270

-10.0

Eastern Europe

6.7

-59.1

7.8

-55.7

73.40

141,533

-22.4

56

2,469

2.0

331,949

-29.2

164

6,302

-3.5

Intercontinental

38.1

-45.9

38.8

-50.1

73.40

9,742

-12.6

3

212

14.0

21,634

-12.1

7

512

13.3

Africa

5.6

-38.2

5.9

-41.5

73.40

1,295

10.4

0

42

-8.7

3,016

3.0

0

110

-11.3

Middle East

7.2

-35.1

6.9

-42.8

73.40

33,990

-40.3

3

461

-4.8

64,295

-50.2

9

1,058

-12.6

North America

13.5

-37.6

13.0

-42.4

73.40

16,544

-15.6

7

384

11.0

41,575

-23.6

26

998

0.2

Central & South Amer.

6.3

-20.6

7.3

-21.2

Mytilene (Lesvos)Greece

73.40

21,005

-22.9

12

420

-12.3

54,070

-25.6

38

1,184

-13.7

Far East

5.6

-73.2

5.7

-76.1

73.40

48,797

-10.2

20

684

21.5

119,290

-21.3

49

1,708

12.0

Australia

0.0

n.a.

0.0

n.a.

73.40

10,160

-15.6

11

266

-15.8

28,069

-16.3

35

732

-13.7

60.00

54,999

-25.8

264

534

-21.6

158,336

-22.2

745

1,686

-15.3

60.00

3,659

-74.5

254

83

-50.6

22,010

-38.8

731

413

-16.7

60.00

51,340

-14.1

10

451

-12.1

136,326

-18.7

14

1,273

-14.8

51.00

832,512

-22.5

n.a.

5,983

-19.7

2,083,939

-23.3

n.a.

15,521

-20.7

25.00

1,002,473

-24.7

n.a.

8,722

-30.7

3,410,701

-6.4

n.a.

30,599

-15.1

24.50

796,110

-78.9

14,531

8,207

-70.5

2,263,125

-79.9

35,670

21,076

-74.4

MTOW (in metric tons) 1,756,335 -33.7 4,887,247 -33.1

Passengers

2,941,229 -47.4 7,274,727 -50.8

Cargo (freight & mail) Aircraft movements

181,214 -10.5

520,736 -1.2

26,941 -35.9

73,908 -36.6

126.6 -11.5

71.277.7

113.9 -16.4 64.478.0

PAX share Δ %5

YTDAt equity consolidated airportsTo allow for comparison with pre-Covid 19 traffic figures, this additional overview compares the current traffic figures with the corresponding 2019 base-year figures. In addition to the regular year-on-year statistics, we are publishing these extended traffic statistics until further notice.

AYT Antalya

Turkey

n.a.

n.a.

LED St. PetersburgRussia

n.a.

n.a.

XIYXi'an

China

-49.1

-51.2

Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commerical and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3 Inbound traffic only; 4 Scheduled and charter traffic; 5 absolute change vs. 2019 in %; 6 Preliminary figures;*Cargo = Freight + mail

Disclaimer

Fraport AG published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 05:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
