Fraport : Current Group Traffic Figures MAR 2022 PDF, 82 KB

March 2022

Fraport Traffic Figures

Fraport Group Airports1 March 2022

Fully-consolidated airports

Year to Date (YTD) 2022

Fraport share (%)Passengers Month Δ%Cargo* Month

Δ%Movements Month Δ%Passengers YTD Δ%Cargo YTD

Δ%Movements YTD Δ%

At equity consolidated airports

AYT Antalya

Turkey

51.00

832,512

49.2

n.a.

n.a.

5,983

50.6

2,083,939

82.5

n.a.

n.a.

15,521 76.7

LED St. PetersburgRussia

25.00

1,002,473

-6.5

n.a.

n.a.

8,722

-7.7

3,410,701

20.4

n.a.

n.a.

30,599 19.8

Frankfurt Airport2

March 2022

Month Δ% YTD 2022 Δ % 2,941,229 217.9 7,274,727 192.2 181,214 -13.1 520,736 -7.9 26,941 97.0 73,908 94.5 1,756,335 56.4 4,887,247 55.5 126.6 33.9 113.9 24.2 71.2 64.4 77.7 78.0 Month YTD 2022 2,941,229 7,274,727 181,214 520,736 26,941 73,908 71.2 64.4 Δ%

Δ %

77.7

78.0

PAX share Δ %5 PAX share Δ %5

Month

YTD

61.9 210.1 61.2 193.5 8.7 187.1 8.6 176.4 53.1 214.2 52.6 196.5 46.4 250.1 44.8 224.6 6.7 84.4 7.8 98.2 38.1 229.0 38.8 188.6 5.6 225.2 5.9 189.3 7.2 196.9 6.9 172.4 13.5 353.1 13.0 253.1 6.3 223.0 7.3 208.4 5.6 121.7 5.7 102.0 0.0 -100.0 0.0 -100.0 61.9

210.1

61.2 193.5

8.7

187.1

8.6 176.4

53.1

214.2

52.6 196.5

46.4

250.1

44.8 224.6

6.7

84.4

7.8 98.2

38.1

229.0

38.8 188.6

5.6

225.2

5.9 189.3

7.2

196.9

6.9 172.4

13.5

353.1

13.0 253.1

5.6

121.7

5.7 102.0

0.0

0.0

XIYXi'an

China

24.50

796,110

-76.8

14,531

-50.6

8,207

-70.1

2,263,125

-69.5

35,670

-58.6

21,076 -67.5

Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commerical and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3 Inbound traffic only; 4 Scheduled and charter traffic; 5 absolute change vs. previous year in %; 6 Preliminary figures; *Cargo = Freight + mail

Fraport Traffic Figures - Reference year 2019

March 2022

Fraport Group Airports1 March 2022

Year to Date (YTD) 2022

Frankfurt Airport2

Fully-consolidated airportsFraport share (%)Passengers Month Δ%Cargo* Month

Δ%Movements Month Δ%Passengers YTD Δ%Cargo YTD

Δ%Movements YTD Δ%

March 2022

Month

Δ%YTD 2022 Δ %

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A Santorini (Thira) Greece 2,940,996 -47.4 26,941 -35.9 7,273,229 -50.9 73,908 -36.6 50,928 -61.9 1,716 -35.9 126,659 -63.0 4,319 -43.2 951,474 -23.1 9,630 -12.8 2,925,407 -25.8 28,202 -18.1 458,494 -21.6 4,396 -10.0 1,478,278 -22.0 13,258 -15.4 492,980 -24.6 5,234 -15.0 1,447,129 -29.2 14,944 -20.4 PAX/PAX-flight4 1,362,586 -26.2 10,965 -32.2 3,870,054 -30.2 31,507 -32.3 Seat load factor (%) 73.40 550,155 -22.8 6,784 -6.2 1,314,913 -31.5 17,629 -12.6 Punctuality rate (%) 73.40 408,622 -23.0 4,315 -10.3 982,964 -32.2 11,327 -17.0 73.40 24,698 2.1 499 32.7 54,861 -15.2 1,162 13.1 Frankfurt Airport PAX share Δ %5 73.40 53,293 -2.4 585 20.6 125,792 -17.9 1,476 4.5 Regional Split Month 73.40 3,381 -5.5 112 -3.4 8,381 -14.3 301 -4.7 Continental 61.9 -48.4 61.2 -51.4 73.40 3,474 -45.6 67 -49.6 9,632 -48.5 222 -38.3 Germany 8.7 -60.0 8.6 -62.8 73.40 1,336 84.8 83 20.3 1,838 46.1 185 1.1 Europe (excl. GER) 53.1 -45.8 52.6 -48.9 73.40 318,914 -27.1 2,859 -18.7 774,320 -35.1 7,711 -23.2 Western Europe 46.4 -43.2 44.8 -47.5 73.40 3,526 3.6 0 110 -1.8 8,140 -7.1 0 270 -10.0 Eastern Europe 6.7 -59.1 7.8 -55.7 73.40 141,533 -22.4 56 2,469 2.0 331,949 -29.2 164 6,302 -3.5 Intercontinental 38.1 -45.9 38.8 -50.1 73.40 9,742 -12.6 3 212 14.0 21,634 -12.1 7 512 13.3 Africa 5.6 -38.2 5.9 -41.5 73.40 1,295 10.4 0 42 -8.7 3,016 3.0 0 110 -11.3 Middle East 7.2 -35.1 6.9 -42.8 73.40 33,990 -40.3 3 461 -4.8 64,295 -50.2 9 1,058 -12.6 North America 13.5 -37.6 13.0 -42.4 73.40 16,544 -15.6 7 384 11.0 41,575 -23.6 26 998 0.2 Central & South Amer. 6.3 -20.6 7.3 -21.2 Mytilene (Lesvos)Greece 73.40 21,005 -22.9 12 420 -12.3 54,070 -25.6 38 1,184 -13.7 Far East 5.6 -73.2 5.7 -76.1 73.40 48,797 -10.2 20 684 21.5 119,290 -21.3 49 1,708 12.0 Australia 0.0 n.a. 0.0 n.a. 73.40 10,160 -15.6 11 266 -15.8 28,069 -16.3 35 732 -13.7 60.00 54,999 -25.8 264 534 -21.6 158,336 -22.2 745 1,686 -15.3 60.00 3,659 -74.5 254 83 -50.6 22,010 -38.8 731 413 -16.7 60.00 51,340 -14.1 10 451 -12.1 136,326 -18.7 14 1,273 -14.8 51.00 832,512 -22.5 n.a. 5,983 -19.7 2,083,939 -23.3 n.a. 15,521 -20.7 25.00 1,002,473 -24.7 n.a. 8,722 -30.7 3,410,701 -6.4 n.a. 30,599 -15.1 24.50 796,110 -78.9 14,531 8,207 -70.5 2,263,125 -79.9 35,670 21,076 -74.4 MTOW (in metric tons) 1,756,335 -33.7 4,887,247 -33.1

Passengers

2,941,229 -47.4 7,274,727 -50.8

Cargo (freight & mail) Aircraft movements

181,214 -10.5

520,736 -1.2

26,941 -35.9

73,908 -36.6

126.6 -11.5

71.277.7

113.9 -16.4 64.478.0

PAX share Δ %5

YTDAt equity consolidated airportsTo allow for comparison with pre-Covid 19 traffic figures, this additional overview compares the current traffic figures with the corresponding 2019 base-year figures. In addition to the regular year-on-year statistics, we are publishing these extended traffic statistics until further notice.

AYT Antalya

Turkey

n.a.

n.a.

LED St. PetersburgRussia

n.a.

n.a.

XIYXi'an

China

-49.1

-51.2

Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commerical and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3 Inbound traffic only; 4 Scheduled and charter traffic; 5 absolute change vs. 2019 in %; 6 Preliminary figures;*Cargo = Freight + mail