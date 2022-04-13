Fraport : Current Group Traffic Figures MAR 2022 PDF, 82 KB
March 2022
Fraport Traffic Figures
Fraport Group Airports1March 2022
Fully-consolidated airports
Year to Date (YTD) 2022
Fraport share (%)Passengers Month Δ%Cargo* Month
Δ%Movements Month Δ%Passengers YTD Δ%Cargo YTD
Δ%Movements YTD Δ%
At equity consolidated airports
AYT Antalya
Turkey
51.00
832,512
49.2
n.a.
n.a.
5,983
50.6
2,083,939
82.5
n.a.
n.a.
15,521 76.7
LED St. PetersburgRussia
25.00
1,002,473
-6.5
n.a.
n.a.
8,722
-7.7
3,410,701
20.4
n.a.
n.a.
30,599 19.8
Frankfurt Airport2
March 2022
Month
Δ%
YTD 2022 Δ %
2,941,229
217.9
7,274,727192.2
181,214
-13.1
520,736
-7.9
26,941
97.0
73,908
94.5
1,756,335
56.4
4,887,247
55.5
126.6
33.9
113.9
24.2
71.2
64.4
77.7
78.0
Month
YTD 2022
2,941,229
7,274,727
181,214
520,736
26,941
73,908
71.2
64.4
Δ%
Δ %
77.7
78.0
PAX share Δ %5PAX share Δ %5
Month
YTD
XIYXi'an
China
24.50
796,110
-76.8
14,531
-50.6
8,207
-70.1
2,263,125
-69.5
35,670
-58.6
21,076 -67.5
Definitions:1According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commerical and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures;2Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep);3Inbound traffic only;4Scheduled and charter traffic;5absolute change vs. previous year in %;6Preliminary figures; *Cargo = Freight + mail
MTOW (in metric tons) 1,756,335 -33.7 4,887,247 -33.1
Passengers
2,941,229 -47.4 7,274,727 -50.8
Cargo (freight & mail) Aircraft movements
181,214 -10.5
520,736 -1.2
26,941 -35.9
73,908 -36.6
126.6 -11.5
71.277.7
113.9 -16.4 64.478.0
PAX shareΔ %5
YTDAt equity consolidated airportsTo allow for comparison with pre-Covid 19 traffic figures,this additional overview compares the current traffic figures with the corresponding 2019 base-year figures. In additionto the regular year-on-year statistics, we are publishingthese extended traffic statistics until further notice.
AYT Antalya
Turkey
n.a.
n.a.
LED St. PetersburgRussia
n.a.
n.a.
XIYXi'an
China
-49.1
-51.2
Definitions:1According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commerical and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures;2Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep);3Inbound traffic only;4Scheduled and charter traffic;5absolute change vs. 2019 in %;6Preliminary figures;*Cargo = Freight + mail