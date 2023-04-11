Fraport : Facility Services GmbH Annual Financial Statements 2020

This document is a convenience translation only. The German version is decisive. Audit copy GCS Gesellschaft für Cleaning Service mbH & Co. Airport Frankfurt/Main KG, Frankfurt am Main Annual financial statements as of December 31, 2020 and management report for the 2020 fiscal year INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT pwc

Contents Page Management Report for the 2020 Fiscal Year 1 Annual Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year from January 1 to December 31, 2020 1 Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2020 2 Income Statement for the Period from January 1 to December 31, 2020 5 Notes to the Annual Financial Statements for the 2020 Fiscal Year 7 Statement of Changes in Fixed Assets for the Fiscal Year from January 1 to December 31, 2020 21 INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT 1

1 GCS Gesellschaft für Cleaning Service mbH & Co. Airport Frankfurt/Main KG, Frankfurt am Main Management Report for the 2020 Fiscal Year Basic information on the company 1. Business activities GCS Gesellschaft für Cleaning Service mbH & Co. Airport Frankfurt/Main KG (GCS) mainly generates its sales at and in the area near Frankfurt Airport. Its primary areas of activity at these premises include cleaning the buildings, parking garages, glass, air conditioning systems, and ventilation duct systems as well as servicing restroom facilities and maintaining fire doors. 2. Financial and non-financial key performance indicators The key financial performance indicators for GCS are sales and net return on sales, EBITDA (earnings before interest and taxes, depreciation and amortization), and net income for the year. The key non-financial performance indicators for GCS, which are relevant both internally and externally, are derived from quality scores taken from the FraQS evaluations performed by Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide, Frankfurt am Main (Fraport AG), and from the passenger ratings of the cleaning services provided in the terminal, which are collected by Fraport AG. A further key performance indicator is the sickness rate. Economic report 1. Business performance in the reporting year General economic development The situation in the aviation industry in the 2020 fiscal year was impacted on an unprecedented scale by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The impacts of the pandemic will continue to be felt in subsequent years. Mitigating these impacts will require successful implementation of strategies to combat infection on a global scale, including distribution of effective vaccines and uniform testing strategies.

2 Passenger volume at Frankfurt Airport dropped by 73.4% year-on-year. This corresponds to a decline in passenger numbers of 51.8 million to roughly 18.8 million passengers, which is an unprecedented downturn in demand. As in previous years, our main client is the parent company Fraport AG, with whom we generated 85.6% of our sales in the reporting year (previous year: 84.6%). Fraport AG and GCS cleaning contract (Terminal 1, service units, and administrative area) The cleaning contract with Fraport AG was renewed with effect from May 1, 2020. It has a term until April 30, 2024, and gives the client an option to extend the contract for an additional year (until April 30, 2025). The contracted scope of services is comparable with the previous cleaning contract. Concessions had to be given on the price side and a discount of 10% was granted. The nature of the quality checks and rating processes is unchanged. The targets to be met, on the other hand, have gone up and reflect an increase in cleaning quality requirements. The evaluations by Fraport's own quality measurement system FraQS were all above the required quality measurement of 85% in the reporting year, in spite of short-time work. In September 2020, Fraport AG introduced a new rating system, which is based in particular on an evaluation by room book categories. The second quality measurement and contractual component is Fraport's passenger ratings. Passengers rate the three areas of cleanliness in the terminal area, in the gate areas, and in the restroom facilities. These targets were met in full in the first quarter of 2020. In the terminal and gate areas, the targets were even exceeded to such an extent that a bonus of €20,877 was paid. There were no passenger surveys from April to December 2020 on account of the coronavirus pandemic. For this reason, the bonus/penalty rule was also suspended from the second quarter of 2020. Development of the company 2020 was a year of two halves for GCS. Whereas business performance in the months of January to February followed the customary pattern, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in Germany was a real turning point. The dramatic decline in tourist travel over the months that followed triggered a series of drastic cost-cutting measures by both the main client Fraport AG and by third-party customers at the airport. As a result, GCS found itself confronted with numerous cutbacks to services and orders. Services that had been ordered in a similar volume to the previous year were no longer requisitioned in 2020. Sales with Fraport AG fell by 21% to €25,508.3 thousand. Third-party business declined by 29% to €3,331.4 thousand and sales with other Group companies went down by 15% to €962.1 thousand.