Fraport : Facility Services GmbH Annual Financial Statements 2021

GCS Gesellschaft für Cleaning Service mbH & Co. Airport Frankfurt/Main KG
(since the change of legal form on March 31, 2022: Fraport Facility Services GmbH), Frankfurt am Main
Annual financial statements as of December 31, 2021 and management report for the fiscal year from January 1 to December 31, 2021
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
Contents
Page
Management Report for the 2021 Fiscal Year
2
Annual Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year from January 1 to December 31, 2021
1
Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2021
2
Income Statement for the Period from January 1 to December 31, 2021
4
Notes to the Annual Financial Statements for the 2021 Fiscal Year
5
Statement of Changes in Fixed Assets for the Fiscal Year from January 1 to December 31, 2021
(Annex to the Notes)
18
GCS Gesellschaft für Cleaning Service mbH & Co.
Airport Frankfurt/Main KG (since the change of legal form on March 31, 2022:
Fraport Facility Services GmbH), Frankfurt am Main
Management Report for the 2021 Fiscal Year
Basic information on the company
1. Business activities
GCS Gesellschaft für Cleaning Service mbH & Co. Airport Frankfurt/Main KG (GCS) generates its sales mainly at and in the area near Frankfurt Airport.
Its primary areas of activity at these premises include cleaning the buildings, parking garages, glass, air conditioning systems, and ventilation duct systems as well as servicing restroom facilities and maintaining fire doors. The new business areas of baggage cart management, moving logistics, and pest control were added during the 2021 fiscal year.
2. Financial and non-financial key performance indicators
The key financial performance indicators for GCS are sales and net return on sales, EBITDA (earnings before interest and taxes, depreciation and amortization), and net income for the year.
The key non-financial performance indicators for GCS, which are relevant both internally and externally, are derived from quality scores taken from the FraQS evaluations performed by Fraport AG. These are systemically based quality indicators on the basis of on-site inspections. Passenger ratings of the cleaning services in the terminal, which are collected by Fraport AG, are also significant. A further key performance indicator is the sickness rate.
Economic report
1. Business performance in the reporting year
General economic development
The situation in the aviation industry was extremely volatile in the 2021 fiscal year as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The vaccination rollout to the German population began in January 2021. The vaccination schedule was determined on the basis of a table of priority groups, which assigned the highest level of priority to at-risk groups. The number of coronavirus cases remained virtually unchanged at a moderate to high level in the months from January through May due to an initial shortage of the vaccine and the requirement for every person to receive a second vaccine dose. This meant that the social restrictions first announced in 2020 remained in place and passenger volumes at the airport remained low. The outbreak of the "third wave" around Easter time also prevented the pickup in travel that had originally been anticipated at the airport. From June onward, European governments promised - and later followed through with - the first relaxations of travel restrictions, which boosted flight reservations to warm water destinations. People began looking ahead to the summer vacation and booking trips very quickly. They commenced travel at the onset of the summer vacation, which pushed passenger numbers up to as high as 49% of their pre- coronavirus level. This coincided with an improvement in orders for the cleaning industry, as cleanliness and hygiene in particular formed the basis for safe travel at the airport. The positive situation continued until the end of the year. When the highly infectious omicron variant first appeared in December, uncertainty among the population started to rise again on the one hand. On the other hand, the commencement of "booster vaccines" gave people hope of some level of protection against the variant. The situation therefore remained strained for the aviation industry and for the companies closely affiliated with it.
Fraport AG and GCS cleaning contract (Terminal 1, service units, and administrative area)
GCS's major cleaning contract with Fraport AG has a term until April 30, 2024, and gives the client an option to extend the contract for an additional year (until April 30, 2025). This provides a stable baseline for the order situation.
Development of the company
GCS's business also mirrored the general economic development outlined above. The reduced level of orders from 2020 continued into the first quarter of 2021. The situation remained strained in the second quarter as well. To counteract this, GCS continued to use the short-time work scheme that was introduced in 2020 with very little change in intensity. The cost-cutting measures introduced in the previous year were also retained. This meant the restriction on employing external staff continued to apply during the first half of the year. The decision to move the cost-intensive night shift to the day shift remained in place, which again saved the company the extra night shift pay. Extra pay for operating machines and cleaning toilets was also axed from January 1, 2021. Interest in air travel increased sharply from June when European governments began to ease coronavirus restrictions. This ad hoc increase in passengers at the airport meant a significant increase in cleaning work for GCS. At the same time, it became apparent that employing external staff available on a short-term basis was the only way for the company to guarantee the cleaning quality required. So management decided to suspend short-time work starting on July 5, 2021. Continuation of this positive development led GCS to stop the short-time work scheme entirely in October. In 2021, GCS's subsidies for short-time work totaled €808,121.99.
Changes to the business activities that GCS performs and its business areas were as follows in 2021. Since January 1, 2021, GCS's technical service unit has been providing services to clean up fire hazards on the escalators and in the elevators and change the filters in ventilation and air conditioning systems at Frankfurt Airport. The existing fire damper maintenance work for the service and administrative area in the terminal was also expanded. In connection with this, the company acquired 20 employees from FraGround as part of a transfer of operations. From May 1, 2021, the new order for operational baggage cart management in Terminal 1 of Frankfurt Airport and the maintenance of all baggage carts at the airport were added to the company's business activities. On May 31, 2021, GCS ceased managing the dog kennels. The coronavirus pandemic resulted in a continuing loss in this business area with no prospect of improvement. The former dog kennel manager is continuing this operation on his own account. Fraport AG transferred the associated business contract to the new operator along with all permanent contracts with customers. From August 1, 2021, GCS started the business area of pest control for Fraport AG at Frankfurt Airport. Not only this, but it has already acquired its first pest control orders from other customers as well.