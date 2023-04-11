Fraport : Facility Services GmbH Annual Financial Statements 2021

This document is a convenience translation only. The German version is decisive. Audit copy GCS Gesellschaft für Cleaning Service mbH & Co. Airport Frankfurt/Main KG (since the change of legal form on March 31, 2022: Fraport Facility Services GmbH), Frankfurt am Main Annual financial statements as of December 31, 2021 and management report for the fiscal year from January 1 to December 31, 2021 INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT pwc

1 Contents Page Management Report for the 2021 Fiscal Year 2 Annual Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year from January 1 to December 31, 2021 1 Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2021 2 Income Statement for the Period from January 1 to December 31, 2021 4 Notes to the Annual Financial Statements for the 2021 Fiscal Year 5 Statement of Changes in Fixed Assets for the Fiscal Year from January 1 to December 31, 2021 (Annex to the Notes) 18 INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT 1

2 GCS Gesellschaft für Cleaning Service mbH & Co. Airport Frankfurt/Main KG (since the change of legal form on March 31, 2022: Fraport Facility Services GmbH), Frankfurt am Main Management Report for the 2021 Fiscal Year Basic information on the company 1. Business activities GCS Gesellschaft für Cleaning Service mbH & Co. Airport Frankfurt/Main KG (GCS) generates its sales mainly at and in the area near Frankfurt Airport. Its primary areas of activity at these premises include cleaning the buildings, parking garages, glass, air conditioning systems, and ventilation duct systems as well as servicing restroom facilities and maintaining fire doors. The new business areas of baggage cart management, moving logistics, and pest control were added during the 2021 fiscal year. 2. Financial and non-financial key performance indicators The key financial performance indicators for GCS are sales and net return on sales, EBITDA (earnings before interest and taxes, depreciation and amortization), and net income for the year. The key non-financial performance indicators for GCS, which are relevant both internally and externally, are derived from quality scores taken from the FraQS evaluations performed by Fraport AG. These are systemically based quality indicators on the basis of on-site inspections. Passenger ratings of the cleaning services in the terminal, which are collected by Fraport AG, are also significant. A further key performance indicator is the sickness rate.

3 Economic report 1. Business performance in the reporting year General economic development The situation in the aviation industry was extremely volatile in the 2021 fiscal year as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The vaccination rollout to the German population began in January 2021. The vaccination schedule was determined on the basis of a table of priority groups, which assigned the highest level of priority to at-risk groups. The number of coronavirus cases remained virtually unchanged at a moderate to high level in the months from January through May due to an initial shortage of the vaccine and the requirement for every person to receive a second vaccine dose. This meant that the social restrictions first announced in 2020 remained in place and passenger volumes at the airport remained low. The outbreak of the "third wave" around Easter time also prevented the pickup in travel that had originally been anticipated at the airport. From June onward, European governments promised - and later followed through with - the first relaxations of travel restrictions, which boosted flight reservations to warm water destinations. People began looking ahead to the summer vacation and booking trips very quickly. They commenced travel at the onset of the summer vacation, which pushed passenger numbers up to as high as 49% of their pre- coronavirus level. This coincided with an improvement in orders for the cleaning industry, as cleanliness and hygiene in particular formed the basis for safe travel at the airport. The positive situation continued until the end of the year. When the highly infectious omicron variant first appeared in December, uncertainty among the population started to rise again on the one hand. On the other hand, the commencement of "booster vaccines" gave people hope of some level of protection against the variant. The situation therefore remained strained for the aviation industry and for the companies closely affiliated with it. Fraport AG and GCS cleaning contract (Terminal 1, service units, and administrative area) GCS's major cleaning contract with Fraport AG has a term until April 30, 2024, and gives the client an option to extend the contract for an additional year (until April 30, 2025). This provides a stable baseline for the order situation.