  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Fraport AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRA   DE0005773303

FRAPORT AG

(FRA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:37:28 2023-04-11 am EDT
47.93 EUR   -0.35%
09:18aFraport : Invitation and Agenda Annual General Meeting 2023
PU
09:18aFraport : Confirmed Financial Statements as at December 31, 2022
PU
09:18aItem 05 : Remuneration Report 2022
PU
Fraport : Facility Services GmbH Annual Financial Statements 2022

04/11/2023 | 09:18am EDT
This document is a convenience translation only. The German version is decisive.

Audit copy

Fraport Facility Services GmbH (formerly: GCS Gesellschaft für Cleaning Service mbH & Co. Airport Frankfurt/Main KG), Frankfurt am Main

Annual financial statements as of December 31, 2022 and management report for the fiscal year from January 1 to December 31, 2022

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

pwc

This document is a convenience translation only. The German version is decisive.

Contents

Page

Management Report for the 2022 Fiscal Year

1

Annual Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year from January 1 to December 31, 2022

1

1.

Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2022

2

2.

Income Statement for the Period from January 1 to December 31, 2022

5

3.

Notes to the Annual Financial Statements for the 2022 Fiscal Year

7

Statement of Changes in Fixed Assets for the Fiscal Year from January 1 to December 31,

2022 (Annex to the Notes)

25

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

1

1

Fraport Facility Services GmbH

(Formerly: GCS Gesellschaft für Cleaning Service mbH & Co. Airport Frankfurt/Main KG), Frankfurt am Main

Management Report for the 2022 Fiscal Year

  1. Basic information on the company

1. Business activities

Fraport Facility Services GmbH generates its sales mainly at and in the area near Frankfurt Airport.

Its primary areas of activity at these premises include infrastructure and technical services. Infrastructure services include, in particular, building cleaning, parking garage cleaning, glass cleaning, and construction site and specialist cleaning. Services are also provided for pest control, baggage cart management, and moving logistics. The technical services include work primarily in connection with plumbing, heating, mechanics, electrical engineering, and cleaning of air conditioning and ventilation duct systems. A range of activities covering sewage and waste disposal services was added in 2022. The company has also been carrying out maintenance on trailers as of the second half of the year.

2. Financial and non-financial key performance indicators

The key financial performance indicators are sales, net return on sales, EBITDA (earnings before interest and taxes, depreciation and amortization), and net income for the year. EBT will be added as a key performance indicator from 2023 onward.

The key non-financial performance indicators are derived from quality scores taken from the FraQS evaluations performed by Fraport AG. These are systemically based quality indicators on the basis of on-site inspections. Passenger ratings collected by Fraport AG of the cleaning services provided in the passenger area hold just as much importance. A further key performance indicator is the sickness rate.

2

  1. Economic report

1. Business performance in the reporting year General economic development

2022 was a turbulent and challenging year for the entire aviation industry and for related segments. The situation with coronavirus lockdowns at the start of the year followed by a sharp rise in demand put a lot of strain on all process partners when operations started up again. Added to this was global uncertainty triggered by the start of the war in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. There were sudden disruptions to supply chains and some broke down. Delivery times for numerous products became significantly longer. There were shortages in the supply of raw materials, particularly energy sources such as oil and gas, as a result of the EU imposing sanctions on Russia, which inevitably led to high price volatility on the capital markets. Though other commodity groups reacted to the political developments as well. According to the German Federal Statistical Office, in 2022 as a whole consumer prices rose by 7.9% year-on-year, with price rises just 3.1% in 2021.

In 2022, Frankfurt Airport welcomed around 48.9 million passengers altogether. This was roughly double the figure for the previous year (+97.2%). After the subdued start to the year following the spread of the omicron variant of coronavirus, an extremely dynamic rise in passenger volumes set in from March that persisted until the end of the year. The easing of measures to protect against infection and the lifting of travel restrictions boosted demand among leisure travelers in particular. Vacation periods easily saw triple-digit growth rates year-on-year. At their peak in April, they were over 300%. In the fourth quarter of the year, total volumes moved between +40% and +50%. There was a steady improvement in business travel interest as well toward the end of the year, but passenger volumes remained down on the pre-crisis level of 2019 by 30.7%. For service providers at Frankfurt Airport, this coincided with an improvement in orders. Almost all companies has a focus on recruiting staff. However, the existing personnel shortages in Germany made the hunt for both skilled workers and low-skilled workers much tougher. The situation is especially strained in technical professions more than any other.

3

Despite all these challenges, German gross domestic product grew by 1.9% in 2022, with the service industries in particular benefiting from catch-up effects.

Cleaning contract between Fraport AG and Fraport Facility Services GmbH (Terminal 1, service units, and administrative area)

The major cleaning contract that Fraport Facility Services GmbH has with Fraport AG has a term until April 30, 2024, and gives the client an option to extend the contract for an additional year (until April 30, 2025).

This provides a stable baseline for the order situation.

Development of the company

Numerous measures pertaining to corporate law were implemented in 2022 within Fraport Facility Services GmbH (formerly: GCS Gesellschaft für Cleaning Service mbH & Co. Airport Frankfurt/Main KG). In the course of the fiscal year, the company changed its legal form and its name to Fraport Facility Services GmbH. The former management company VCS GmbH, which has been left without a purpose following the change of legal form, was merged with Fraport Facility Services GmbH. In addition, the three companies owned by the Fraport Group, Flughafen Kanalreinigungsgesellschaft mbH, Frankfurter Kanalreinigungsgesellschaft mbH, and Fraport Beteiligungs-Holding GmbH, which operated in the field of waste disposal and were designated internally as sewer cleaning companies, were integrated into Fraport Facility Services GmbH by way of a string of mergers. The merger saw all current operational activities, 29 employees, and existing contracts transferred to Fraport Facility Services GmbH. The entire portfolio of services will be continued in the accustomed scope and quality. Consequently, the location in Hainburg will also continue to be used and, effective immediately, will be a non-independent unit of Fraport Facility Services GmbH. All transactions of the former sewer companies were acquired retroactively as of January 1, 2022. On the one hand, the merger is expected to reduce the number of intra-Group interfaces. The other aim is to generate efficiency improvements through the sharing of resources.

Disclaimer

Fraport AG published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 13:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
