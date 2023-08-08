Fraport's First-Half Financial Performance Boosted by Passenger Growth Across the Group
Double-digit growth rates at many Group airports worldwide - Revenue up 33.8 percent driven by higher passenger volumes - Group result in positive territory at €85.0 million - FY outlook updated with more precise projections
