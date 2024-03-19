Fraport Fiscal Year 2023: Traffic Growth Brings Records for Revenue and Operating Result EBITDA reaches new record of €1,204 million - Group result rises significantly to €430.5 million - CEO Schulte: Fraport is benefiting from traffic dynamics driven by its broad international portfolio - Future-focused strategy aims to boost EBITDA to around €2 billion annually by 2030

