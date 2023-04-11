Fraport : Information on data protection with regard to the annual general meeting of Fraport AG (Privacy notice GDPR)

Information for Shareholders and Their Proxies on the Processing of Personal Data by Fraport AG in regard to Data Processing for the Purpose of the Virtual Annual General Meeting Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide (Fraport) attaches great importance to the protection of your data and your privacy. In this data protection statement, we will provide you with information on the personal data of our shareholders and their proxies we process in connection with the preparation, execution and follow-up of the virtual Annual General Meeting and the rights you hold pursuant to Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (General Data Protection Regulation - GDPR) and the German Federal Data Protection Act (Bundesdatenschutzgesetz BDSG ) regarding the processing of your data. We will hold the Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2023 as a virtual Annual General Meeting in accordance with Section 118a of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz - AktG) without the physical presence of shareholders or their proxies (with the exception of the Company's proxies). Shareholders and their proxies thus cannot physically attend the Annual General Meeting. Subject to proper registration, however, they can follow the entire Annual General Meeting via audio/video broadcast on the Company's online portal (AGM portal), which can be found at www.fraport.com/annualgeneralmeeting. Via this portal, properly registered shareholders and their proxies, if applicable, can exercise their voting rights as described in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting. To be able to use the AGM portal, you must log in with the access details you receive with your voting rights card. The AGM portal is operated exclusively on our behalf and according to our instructions by our service provider Link Market Services GmbH, Landshuter Allee 10, 80637 Munich, Germany. In addition, the opening of the Annual General Meeting by the Chair and the speech by Fraport's CEO will be available via a public, i.e. generally accessible, audio/video transmission at www.fraport.com/annualgeneralmeeting in line with Section 118a(1) sentence 2 no. 1 AktG and Section 16(1) of the Company's Articles of Association. 1. Controller responsible for the processing of personal data and data protection officer The controller responsible for the processing of your personal data is Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide 60547 Frankfurt am Main Phone: +49 69 690-0 E-mail: info@fraport.de Our data protection officers are available to answer further questions on data protection in relation to Fraport and for the assertion of data subject rights, and can be reached via e-mail at: datenschutz@fraport.deor by mail at the address specified above. Page 1/7

2. Categories of personal data processed We process the following data of our shareholders/their proxies in connection with the virtual Annual General Meeting: First and last names;

Private or professional contact details;

Information on legal transactions;

Information on shareholdings, share class, form of share ownership, number of shares;

Information on the shareholder's manner of participation in the Annual General Meeting;

Communication details and content;

Access details for the AGM portal;

Other information for preparing and conducting the Annual General Meeting (e.g. proxy authorizations, requests, motions, nominations, electronic statements in text form or as video messages, video speeches). In the event that shareholders or their proxies contact us, we also process the personal data necessary for us to respond to the concerns in question, such as e-mail addresses and phone numbers. When you visit our AGM portal online, we collect data on access to the AGM portal. The following data and device details are recorded in the web server's log files: Data accessed/queried (including the URL queried);

Date and time of query;

Report on whether the query was successful;

Type of web browser used;

Referrer URL (the page visited previously) if your browser provides this;

IP address;

Port through which the access takes place;

Actions carried out inside the AGM portal;

Individual access data and session ID; and

Login and logout with corresponding timestamps. Your browser shares this data with us automatically when you visit the AGM portal. We also make use of "web storage" functions. This involves creating and storing small text files in your browser's local memory on your device. As part of the session storage procedure after your login, we collect information through the respective authentication token (i.e. your "virtual" admission ticket) and your session data, including your consent to our terms of use. This ensures that you are recognized as a user if you visit a different page of the portal during an active meeting, return to our website or need to refresh the page. We also use the "local storage" function to save the timestamp for your login, which makes it possible to automatically log out after a defined period of time for security reasons. This data is automatically erased when the browser is closed. You can find information in your browser menu on how to deny permission for web storage objects and which settings will allow you to be notified by your browser of the placement of a new web storage object. Please note that some functions of our website may no longer be available if web storage objects are deactivated. Page 2/7

3. Purpose and legal bases of processing We process your personal data in observance of the provisions of the GDPR, the BDSG, the AktG and other relevant regulations. a) Preparation, execution and follow-up of the virtual Annual General Meeting We process your personal data to prepare, execute and follow up on the virtual Annual General Meeting and to meet our statutory duties to shareholders and their proxies in this context, in particular to handle registration for the Annual General Meeting, connecting shareholders and their proxies to the virtual Annual General Meeting (e.g. verifying identity, verifying authorization to exercise shareholder rights and to connect through the AGM portal, generating the list of participants and retaining it to be made available for viewing, delivery of voting rights cards) and

enable shareholders and their proxies to exercise their rights during or in connection with the virtual Annual General Meeting (including issuing and revoking proxy authorizations and instructions and exercising the right to vote, raise motions, make statements, speak, obtain information and object to Annual General Meeting resolutions as described in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting). We also process your personal data to provide corporate information ("ordering service" on our website) and maintain contact with our shareholders (Investor Relations). The legal basis for these instances of processing is Art. 6(1)(c) GDPR in conjunction with Section 67e(1) AktG and our obligations as a stock corporation pursuant to Section 118 et seq. AktG. Processing your data is necessary for the proper execution of the virtual Annual General Meeting. If you do not provide us with the necessary personal data, it may be impossible for us to enable you to exercise your shareholder rights or connect to the virtual Annual General Meeting. We will potentially share your data with our legal counsel, tax advisors or auditors in connection with the virtual Annual General Meeting, as we have a legitimate interest in conducting the virtual Annual General Meeting in conformity with the relevant legal requirements and in receiving external advice in this regard. The legal basis for these instances of processing is Art. 6(1)(f) GDPR. Page 3/7

Fulfillment of statutory reporting and publication duties (particularly voting rights notifications) and other statutory obligations, particularly retention obligations Your personal data will also be processed in order to fulfill any applicable statutory reporting and publication duties (particularly voting rights notifications). In addition, your personal data may also be processed, if necessary, in order to fulfill further statutory obligations such as regulatory provisions as well as retention obligations under corporate, commercial and tax law. The legal basis for these instances of processing is Art. 6(1)(c) GDPR in conjunction with the respective statutory provisions. c) Further purposes of processing We process your personal data to prepare analyses and reports on the shareholder structure. This serves our legitimate interest of analyzing the capital structure of the company as the basis for business decisions. The legal basis for this processing is Art. 6(1)(f) GDPR. We do not use automated decision-making and/or profiling tools in processing personal data. 4. Cookies and similar The use of cookies, device details in web server log files and web storage and local storage elements (together referred to as cookie functions) is indispensable for our AGM portal. Cookies are small files that a website stores on your desktop, notebook or mobile device. This makes it possible for us to determine whether your device has previously connected to our AGM portal, for example, or which language and other settings you prefer. Cookies may also contain personal data. You can configure your browser such that you are informed of the use of cookies and accept cookies only in specific cases or refuse/delete them categorically. If you decide not to allow the use of cookies, this may result in a situation where some functions of our AGM portal are unavailable to you or individual functions are available only to a limited extent. The cookie functions we use are employed only for the purpose of delivering the AGM portal, for shareholder login and identification, to detect misuse, troubleshoot errors and ensure that the virtual Annual General Meeting proceeds smoothly. The legal basis for using cookie functions, accessing the data stored in them, and the associated processing of personal data is Section 25(2) no. 2 of the German Act on Data Protection in Telecommunications and Telemedia (TTDSG), since these are necessary in order to provide the AGM portal you have requested to use. The further processing of personal data collected with the cookie functions is necessary in order to safeguard our legitimate interest in enabling our shareholders and their proxies to use our AGM portal. The legal basis for this processing is Art. 6(1)(f) GDPR. In cases where we would like to use cookie functions for the delivery of the AGM portal which are not indispensable to the operation of the AGM portal, such as functional or performance cookies, we will do so only insofar as you have granted your consent. Page 4/7