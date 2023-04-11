Fraport : Information pursuant to Section 125(1) in conjunction with Section 125(5) of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz – AktG), Art. 4(1), Table 3 of the Annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda Item 6j

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item 6j

2. Title of the agenda item Resolution on the election of members of the Supervisory Board:

Prof. Dr.-Ing. Katja Windt

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html

4. Vote Binding vote

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

5. Alternative voting options Vote in favor, vote against, abstention

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda Item 7

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item 7

2. Title of the agenda item Resolution on the approval of the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement

between Fraport AG and Fraport Facility Services GmbH

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html

4. Vote Binding vote

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

5. Alternative voting options Vote in favor, vote against, abstention

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda Item 8

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item 8

2. Title of the agenda item Resolution on an addition to Section 14 of the Articles of Association (Place and convening)

and the amendment of Section 15(5) of the Articles of Association

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html

4. Vote Binding vote

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

5. Alternative voting options Vote in favor, vote against, abstention

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda Item 9

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item 9

2. Title of the agenda item Resolution on an addition to Section 16 of the Articles of Association (Chairmanship and

procedure)

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html

4. Vote Binding vote

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

5. Alternative voting options Vote in favor, vote against, abstention

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda Item 10

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item 10

2. Title of the agenda item Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board and

corresponding amendment to Section 12 of the Articles of Association (Remuneration)

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html

4. Vote Binding vote

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

5. Alternative voting options Vote in favor, vote against, abstention

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda Item 11