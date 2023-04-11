Fraport : Information pursuant to Section 125(1) in conjunction with Section 125(5) of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz – AktG), Art. 4(1), Table 3 of the Annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212
Information pursuant to Section 125(1) in conjunction with Section 125(5) of the German Stock Corporation Act (
Aktiengesetz - AktG), Art. 4(1), Table 3 of the Annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212
A. Specification of the message
1.
Unique identifier of the event
Annual General Meeting of Fraport AG on May 23, 2023
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: GMETFRA00523
2.
Type of message
Invitation to the Annual General Meeting
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: NEWM
B. Specification of the issuer
1.
ISIN
DE0005773303
2.
Name of issuer
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
C. Specification of the meeting
1.
Date of the General Meeting
May 23, 2023
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230523
2.
Time of the General Meeting
09:00 hours (CEST)
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
07:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)
3.
Type of General Meeting
Annual General Meeting in the form of a virtual General Meeting without the physical
presence of shareholders or their proxies
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: GMET
4.
Location of the General Meeting
Location of the General Meeting within the meaning of the German Stock Corporation Act:
Frankfurt am Main, Frankfurt Airport, Building 461, 60547 Frankfurt am Main
A physical attendance on site is not possible
URL to the AGM portal for following the General Meeting via audio/video broadcast and for
exercising shareholder rights:
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-
meeting.html
5.
Record Date
Record date within the meaning of Section 123(4) AktG and Section 15(2) of the Articles of
Association of Fraport AG is May 2, 2023 (00:00 hours CEST)
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230501, 22:00 hours
UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)
6.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html
D. Participation in the general meeting - voting via absentee ballot, company proxy or third-party proxy; following via AGM portal
1.
Method of participation by shareholder
Exercising voting rights via absentee ballot; exercising voting rights by issuing proxy
authorization and instructions to company-appointed proxies; issuing proxy authorization to
third-party proxies
Following the virtual General Meeting online via electronic audio/video broadcast
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: PX, EV
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation
Registration for the General Meeting by May 16, 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST), time of receipt is
decisive
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230516; 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)
Registration in due time is a requirement for exercising voting rights
The relevant deadlines are set out in D.3
3.
Issuer deadline for voting
Exercising voting rights via absentee ballot; exercising voting rights by issuing proxy
authorization and instructions to company-appointed proxies
- carried out in writing by mail or via e-mail: May 22, 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST) (in format
according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230522, 22:00 hours UTC
(Coordinated Universal Time)), time of receipt is decisive
- carried out electronically via the AGM portal: beyond May 22, 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST) (in
format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230522, 22:00 hours UTC
(Coordinated Universal Time)) until the point in time determined by the chair of the meeting
as part of the voting on the day of the General Meeting on May 23, 2023 (in format
according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230523) (this time will be
announced by the chair of the meeting via the audio/video broadcast)
Issuance of proxy authorization to a third-party proxy
- carried out in writing by mail to the company: May 22, 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST) (in format
according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230522, 22:00 hours UTC
(Coordinated Universal Time)), time of receipt is decisive
- carried out via e-mail or electronically via the AGM portal: until the point in time
determined by the chair of the meeting as part of the voting on the day of the General
Meeting on May 23, 2023 (in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230523)(this time will be announced by the chair of the meeting via the audio/video
broadcast)
Following the virtual General Meeting via electronic audio/video broadcast is possible on
May 23, 2023 from 09:00 hours (CEST) (in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU)
2018/1212: 20230523, starting from 07:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)) until the
end of the General Meeting
E. Agenda - Agenda Item 1
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
1
2.
Title of the agenda item
Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements, the approved consolidated
financial statements, the combined management report of the Company and the Group for
the 2022 fiscal year, the report of the Supervisory Board and the explanatory report of the
Executive Board on the information stipulated in Section 289a and Section 315a of the
German Commercial Code (HGB)
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html
4.
Vote
no voting
5.
Alternative voting options
---
E. Agenda - Agenda Item 2
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
2
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Executive Board for the financial year
2022
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative options for voting
Vote in favor, vote against, abstention
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda Item 3
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
3
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year
2022
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favor, vote against, abstention
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda Item 4
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
4
2.
Title of the agenda item
Appointment of the auditor of the annual financial statements and the consolidated
financial statements for the financial year 2023
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favor, vote against, abstention
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda Item 5
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
5
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the approval of the remuneration report for the financial year 2022
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html
4.
Vote
Advisory vote
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: AV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favor, vote against, abstention
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda Item 6a
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
6a
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the election of members of the Supervisory Board:
Michael Boddenberg
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favor, vote against, abstention
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda Item 6b
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
6b
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the election of members of the Supervisory Board:
Dr. Bastian Bergerhoff
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favor, vote against, abstention
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda Item 6c
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
6c
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the election of members of the Supervisory Board:
Kathrin Dahnke
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favor, vote against, abstention
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda Item 6d
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
6d
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the election of members of the Supervisory Board:
Dr. Margarete Haase
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favor, vote against, abstention
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda Item 6e
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
6e
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the election of members of the Supervisory Board:
Harry Hohmeister
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favor, vote against, abstention
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda Item 6f
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
6f
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the election of members of the Supervisory Board:
Mike Josef
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favor, vote against, abstention
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda Item 6g
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
6g
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the election of members of the Supervisory Board:
Frank-Peter Kaufmann
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favor, vote against, abstention
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda Item 6h
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
6h
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the election of members of the Supervisory Board:
Lothar Klemm
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favor, vote against, abstention
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda Item 6i
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
6i
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the election of members of the Supervisory Board:
Sonja Wärntges
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favor, vote against, abstention
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda Item 6j
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
6j
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the election of members of the Supervisory Board:
Prof. Dr.-Ing. Katja Windt
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favor, vote against, abstention
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda Item 7
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
7
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the approval of the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement
between Fraport AG and Fraport Facility Services GmbH
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favor, vote against, abstention
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda Item 8
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
8
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on an addition to Section 14 of the Articles of Association (Place and convening)
and the amendment of Section 15(5) of the Articles of Association
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favor, vote against, abstention
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda Item 9
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
9
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on an addition to Section 16 of the Articles of Association (Chairmanship and
procedure)
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favor, vote against, abstention
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda Item 10
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
10
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board and
corresponding amendment to Section 12 of the Articles of Association (Remuneration)
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favor, vote against, abstention
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda Item 11
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
11
