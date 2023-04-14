Advanced search
    FRA   DE0005773303

FRAPORT AG

(FRA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:42:22 2023-04-14 pm EDT
45.79 EUR   -1.43%
45.79 EUR   -1.43%
04/14/2023 | 01:26pm EDT
Fraport : Information pursuant to table 3 of the Annex to the EU Implementing Regulation 2018/1212
PU
03:26aFraport : Combined Management Report of the Company and the Group for the 2022 fiscal year
PU
03:26aFraport : Explanations regarding Agenda Item 1
PU
Fraport : Information pursuant to table 3 of the Annex to the EU Implementing Regulation 2018/1212

04/14/2023 | 01:26pm EDT
Information pursuant to Section 125(1) in conjunction with Section 125(5) of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz - AktG), Art. 4(1), Table 3 of the Annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212

A. Specification of the message

1.

Unique identifier of the event

Annual General Meeting of Fraport AG on May 23, 2023

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: GMETFRA00523

2.

Type of message

Invitation to the Annual General Meeting

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: NEWM

B. Specification of the issuer

1.

ISIN

DE0005773303

2.

Name of issuer

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide

C. Specification of the meeting

1.

Date of the General Meeting

May 23, 2023

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230523

2.

Time of the General Meeting

09:00 hours (CEST)

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

07:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)

3.

Type of General Meeting

Annual General Meeting in the form of a virtual General Meeting without the physical

presence of shareholders or their proxies

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: GMET

4.

Location of the General Meeting

Location of the General Meeting within the meaning of the German Stock Corporation Act:

Frankfurt am Main, Frankfurt Airport, Building 461, 60547 Frankfurt am Main

A physical attendance on site is not possible

URL to the AGM portal for following the General Meeting via audio/video broadcast and for

exercising shareholder rights: http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-

meeting.html

5.

Record Date

Record date within the meaning of Section 123(4) AktG and Section 15(2) of the Articles of

Association of Fraport AG is May 2, 2023 (00:00 hours CEST)

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230501, 22:00 hours

UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)

6.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html

D. Participation in the general meeting - voting via absentee ballot, company proxy or third-party proxy; following via AGM portal

1.

Method of participation by shareholder

Exercising voting rights via absentee ballot; exercising voting rights by issuing proxy

authorization and instructions to company-appointed proxies; issuing proxy authorization to

third-party proxies

Following the virtual General Meeting online via electronic audio/video broadcast

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: PX, EV

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation

Registration for the General Meeting by May 16, 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST), time of receipt is

decisive

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230516; 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)

Registration in due time is a requirement for exercising voting rights

The relevant deadlines are set out in D.3

3.

Issuer deadline for voting

Exercising voting rights via absentee ballot; exercising voting rights by issuing proxy

authorization and instructions to company-appointed proxies

- carried out in writing by mail or via e-mail: until May 22, 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST) (in

format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230522, 22:00 hours UTC

(Coordinated Universal Time)), time of receipt is decisive

- carried out electronically via the AGM portal: beyond May 22, 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST) (in

format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230522, 22:00 hours UTC

(Coordinated Universal Time)) until the point in time determined by the chair of the meeting

as part of the voting on the day of the General Meeting on May 23, 2023 (in format

according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230523) (this time will be

announced by the chair of the meeting via the audio/video broadcast)

Issuance of proxy authorization to a third-party proxy

- carried out in writing by mail to the company: until May 22, 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST) (in

format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230522, 22:00 hours UTC

(Coordinated Universal Time)), time of receipt is decisive

- carried out via e-mail or electronically via the AGM portal: until the point in time

determined by the chair of the meeting as part of the voting on the day of the General

Meeting on May 23, 2023 (in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230523)(this time will be announced by the chair of the meeting via the audio/video

broadcast)

Following the virtual General Meeting via electronic audio/video broadcast is possible on

May 23, 2023 from 09:00 hours (CEST) (in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: 20230523, starting from 07:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)) until the

end of the General Meeting

E. Agenda - Agenda Item 1

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

1

2.

Title of the agenda item

Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements, the approved consolidated

financial statements, the combined management report of the Company and the Group for

the 2022 fiscal year, the report of the Supervisory Board and the explanatory report of the

Executive Board on the information stipulated in Section 289a and Section 315a of the

German Commercial Code (HGB)

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html

4.

Vote

no voting

5.

Alternative voting options

---

E. Agenda - Agenda Item 2a

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

2a

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Executive Board for the financial year

2022: Dr. Stefan Schulte

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html

4.

Vote

Binding vote

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

5.

Alternative options for voting

Vote in favor, vote against, abstention

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda Item 2b

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

2b

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Executive Board for the financial year

2022: Anke Giesen

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html

4.

Vote

Binding vote

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

5.

Alternative options for voting

Vote in favor, vote against, abstention

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda Item 2c

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

2c

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Executive Board for the financial year

2022: Julia Kranenberg

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html

4.

Vote

Binding vote

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

5.

Alternative options for voting

Vote in favor, vote against, abstention

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda Item 2d

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

2d

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Executive Board for the financial year

2022: Michael Müller

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html

4.

Vote

Binding vote

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

5.

Alternative options for voting

Vote in favor, vote against, abstention

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda Item 2e

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

2e

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Executive Board for the financial year

2022: Dr. Pierre Dominique Prümm

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html

4.

Vote

Binding vote

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

5.

Alternative options for voting

Vote in favor, vote against, abstention

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda Item 2f

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

2f

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Executive Board for the financial year

2022: Prof. Dr. Matthias Zieschang

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html

4.

Vote

Binding vote

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

5.

Alternative options for voting

Vote in favor, vote against, abstention

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda Item 3a

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

3a

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year

2022: Michael Boddenberg

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html

4.

Vote

Binding vote

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favor, vote against, abstention

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda Item 3b

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

3b

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year

2022: Mathias Venema

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html

4.

Vote

Binding vote

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favor, vote against, abstention

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda Item 3c

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

3c

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year

2022: Claudia Amier

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html

4.

Vote

Binding vote

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favor, vote against, abstention

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda Item 3d

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

3d

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year

2022: Devrim Arslan

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html

4.

Vote

Binding vote

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favor, vote against, abstention

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda Item 3e

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

3e

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year

2022: Uwe Becker

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html

4.

Vote

Binding vote

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favor, vote against, abstention

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda Item 3f

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

3f

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year

2022: Dr. Bastian Bergerhoff

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html

4.

Vote

Binding vote

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favor, vote against, abstention

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda Item 3g

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

3g

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year

2022: Hakan Bölükmese

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html

4.

Vote

Binding vote

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favor, vote against, abstention

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda Item 3h

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

3h

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year

2022: Ines Born

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html

4.

Vote

Binding vote

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favor, vote against, abstention

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda Item 3i

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

3i

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year

2022: Hakan Cicek

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html

4.

Vote

Binding vote

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favor, vote against, abstention

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda Item 3j

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

3j

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year

2022: Yvonne Dunkelmann

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html

4.

Vote

Binding vote

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favor, vote against, abstention

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda Item 3k

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

3k

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year

2022: Peter Feldmann

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html

4.

Vote

Binding vote

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favor, vote against, abstention

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda Item 3l

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

3l

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year

2022: Peter Gerber

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html

4.

Vote

Binding vote

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favor, vote against, abstention

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda Item 3m

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda item

3m

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year

2022: Dr. Margarete Haase

Disclaimer

Fraport AG published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 17:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer