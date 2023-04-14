Fraport : Information pursuant to table 3 of the Annex to the EU Implementing Regulation 2018/1212

4. Vote Binding vote

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

5. Alternative voting options Vote in favor, vote against, abstention

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda Item 3c

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item 3c

2. Title of the agenda item Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year

2022: Claudia Amier

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

4. Vote Binding vote

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

5. Alternative voting options Vote in favor, vote against, abstention

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda Item 3d

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item 3d

2. Title of the agenda item Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year

2022: Devrim Arslan

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

4. Vote Binding vote

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

5. Alternative voting options Vote in favor, vote against, abstention

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda Item 3e

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item 3e

2. Title of the agenda item Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year

2022: Uwe Becker

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

4. Vote Binding vote

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

5. Alternative voting options Vote in favor, vote against, abstention

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda Item 3f

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item 3f

2. Title of the agenda item Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year

2022: Dr. Bastian Bergerhoff

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

4. Vote Binding vote

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

5. Alternative voting options Vote in favor, vote against, abstention

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda Item 3g

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item 3g

2. Title of the agenda item Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year

2022: Hakan Bölükmese

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

4. Vote Binding vote

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

5. Alternative voting options Vote in favor, vote against, abstention

in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: