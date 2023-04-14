Fraport : Information pursuant to table 3 of the Annex to the EU Implementing Regulation 2018/1212
Information pursuant to Section 125(1) in conjunction with Section 125(5) of the German Stock Corporation Act (
Aktiengesetz - AktG), Art. 4(1), Table 3 of the Annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212
A. Specification of the message
1.
Unique identifier of the event
Annual General Meeting of Fraport AG on May 23, 2023
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: GMETFRA00523
2.
Type of message
Invitation to the Annual General Meeting
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: NEWM
B. Specification of the issuer
1.
ISIN
DE0005773303
2.
Name of issuer
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
C. Specification of the meeting
1.
Date of the General Meeting
May 23, 2023
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230523
2.
Time of the General Meeting
09:00 hours (CEST)
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
07:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)
3.
Type of General Meeting
Annual General Meeting in the form of a virtual General Meeting without the physical
presence of shareholders or their proxies
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: GMET
4.
Location of the General Meeting
Location of the General Meeting within the meaning of the German Stock Corporation Act:
Frankfurt am Main, Frankfurt Airport, Building 461, 60547 Frankfurt am Main
A physical attendance on site is not possible
URL to the AGM portal for following the General Meeting via audio/video broadcast and for
exercising shareholder rights:
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-
meeting.html
5.
Record Date
Record date within the meaning of Section 123(4) AktG and Section 15(2) of the Articles of
Association of Fraport AG is May 2, 2023 (00:00 hours CEST)
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230501, 22:00 hours
UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)
6.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html
D. Participation in the general meeting - voting via absentee ballot, company proxy or third-party proxy; following via AGM portal
1.
Method of participation by shareholder
Exercising voting rights via absentee ballot; exercising voting rights by issuing proxy
authorization and instructions to company-appointed proxies; issuing proxy authorization to
third-party proxies
Following the virtual General Meeting online via electronic audio/video broadcast
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: PX, EV
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation
Registration for the General Meeting by May 16, 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST), time of receipt is
decisive
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230516; 22:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)
Registration in due time is a requirement for exercising voting rights
The relevant deadlines are set out in D.3
3.
Issuer deadline for voting
Exercising voting rights via absentee ballot; exercising voting rights by issuing proxy
authorization and instructions to company-appointed proxies
- carried out in writing by mail or via e-mail: until May 22, 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST) (in
format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230522, 22:00 hours UTC
(Coordinated Universal Time)), time of receipt is decisive
- carried out electronically via the AGM portal: beyond May 22, 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST) (in
format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230522, 22:00 hours UTC
(Coordinated Universal Time)) until the point in time determined by the chair of the meeting
as part of the voting on the day of the General Meeting on May 23, 2023 (in format
according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230523) (this time will be
announced by the chair of the meeting via the audio/video broadcast)
Issuance of proxy authorization to a third-party proxy
- carried out in writing by mail to the company: until May 22, 2023, 24:00 hours (CEST) (in
format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230522, 22:00 hours UTC
(Coordinated Universal Time)), time of receipt is decisive
- carried out via e-mail or electronically via the AGM portal: until the point in time
determined by the chair of the meeting as part of the voting on the day of the General
Meeting on May 23, 2023 (in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230523)(this time will be announced by the chair of the meeting via the audio/video
broadcast)
Following the virtual General Meeting via electronic audio/video broadcast is possible on
May 23, 2023 from 09:00 hours (CEST) (in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU)
2018/1212: 20230523, starting from 07:00 hours UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)) until the
end of the General Meeting
E. Agenda - Agenda Item 1
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
1
2.
Title of the agenda item
Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements, the approved consolidated
financial statements, the combined management report of the Company and the Group for
the 2022 fiscal year, the report of the Supervisory Board and the explanatory report of the
Executive Board on the information stipulated in Section 289a and Section 315a of the
German Commercial Code (HGB)
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html
4.
Vote
no voting
5.
Alternative voting options
---
E. Agenda - Agenda Item 2a
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
2a
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Executive Board for the financial year
2022: Dr. Stefan Schulte
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative options for voting
Vote in favor, vote against, abstention
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda Item 2b
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
2b
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Executive Board for the financial year
2022: Anke Giesen
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative options for voting
Vote in favor, vote against, abstention
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda Item 2c
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
2c
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Executive Board for the financial year
2022: Julia Kranenberg
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative options for voting
Vote in favor, vote against, abstention
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda Item 2d
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
2d
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Executive Board for the financial year
2022: Michael Müller
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative options for voting
Vote in favor, vote against, abstention
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda Item 2e
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
2e
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Executive Board for the financial year
2022: Dr. Pierre Dominique Prümm
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative options for voting
Vote in favor, vote against, abstention
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda Item 2f
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
2f
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Executive Board for the financial year
2022: Prof. Dr. Matthias Zieschang
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative options for voting
Vote in favor, vote against, abstention
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda Item 3a
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
3a
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year
2022: Michael Boddenberg
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favor, vote against, abstention
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda Item 3b
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
3b
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year
2022: Mathias Venema
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favor, vote against, abstention
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda Item 3c
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
3c
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year
2022: Claudia Amier
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favor, vote against, abstention
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda Item 3d
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
3d
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year
2022: Devrim Arslan
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favor, vote against, abstention
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda Item 3e
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
3e
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year
2022: Uwe Becker
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favor, vote against, abstention
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda Item 3f
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
3f
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year
2022: Dr. Bastian Bergerhoff
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favor, vote against, abstention
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda Item 3g
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
3g
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year
2022: Hakan Bölükmese
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favor, vote against, abstention
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda Item 3h
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
3h
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year
2022: Ines Born
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favor, vote against, abstention
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda Item 3i
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
3i
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year
2022: Hakan Cicek
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favor, vote against, abstention
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda Item 3j
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
3j
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year
2022: Yvonne Dunkelmann
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favor, vote against, abstention
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda Item 3k
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
3k
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year
2022: Peter Feldmann
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favor, vote against, abstention
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda Item 3l
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
3l
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year
2022: Peter Gerber
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
http://www.fraport.com/en/investors/annual-general-meeting.html
4.
Vote
Binding vote
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favor, vote against, abstention
in format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda Item 3m
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda item
3m
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the ratification of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year
2022: Dr. Margarete Haase
