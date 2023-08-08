Fraport Interim Report Q2/6M 2023 August 8, 2023 Group Interim Management Report Overview of Business Development Positive passenger development across the Group, with just under 27 million passengers at Frankfurt Airport

Significant revenue growth in Frankfurt in the Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, and Ground Handling segments

For the first time, revenue also includes revenue from aviation security charges (€106.4 million) after taking over the man- agement of aviation security checks at Frankfurt Airport as of January 1, 2023

International business made a clearly positive contribution to Group revenue growth, especially from Fraport Greece and Lima

Higher operating expenses resulted above all from taking over the management of aviation security services as well as traf- fic volume at the Frankfurt site and at the Group company Lima

Group EBITDA was €481.4 million, an increase of €73.1 million (+17.9%) over the previous year

Positive Group result of €85.0 million (6M 2022: -€53.1 million)

-€53.1 million) Significant improvement in free cash flow to -€377.5 million (6M 2022: -€733.8 million)

-€377.5 million (6M 2022: -€733.8 million) Refined passenger forecast for Frankfurt in the mid-level range (80-90% of 2019 level); passenger forecast for Fraport Greece expected to exceed the strong level from the previous year

mid-level range (80-90% of 2019 level); passenger forecast for Fraport Greece expected to exceed the strong level from the previous year The Group's forecasted earnings and financial position have been confirmed Information about Reporting An overview of the calculation of key financial indicators and a description of specialist terms are presented on page 248 of the 2022 Annual Report or under Annual Report 2022 (fraport.com). Key Figures € million 6M 2023 6M 2022 Change Change in % Revenue 1,804.3 1,348.5 +455.8 +33.8 Revenue adjusted for IFRIC 12 1,548.6 1,211.8 +336.8 +27.8 EBITDA 481.4 408.3 +73.1 +17.9 Group result 85.0 - 53.1 +138.1 - Earnings per share (basic) (€) 0.87 - 0.53 +1.40 - Free cash flow - 377.5 - 733.8 +356.3 - Number of employees as of June 30 18,151 19,049 - 898 - 4.7 Average number of employees 17,481 18,474 - 993 - 5.4 € million June 30, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Change Change in % Shareholders' equity ratio (%) 22.2 22.2 - - Group liquidity 3,747.4 3,866.9 - 119.5 - 3.1 Net financial debt 7,480.8 7,058.7 +422.1 +6.0 Gearing ratio (%) 186.9 180.6 +6.3 PP - Total assets 18,011.0 17,607.6 +403.4 +2.3

Fraport Interim Report Q2/6M 2023 2 € million Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Change Change in % Revenue 1,038.7 808.9 +229.8 +28.4 Revenue adjusted for IFRIC 12 894.4 737.4 +157.0 +21.3 EBITDA 323.1 337.6 - 14.5 - 4.3 Group result 117.6 65.1 +52.5 +80.6 Earnings per share (basic) (€) 1.11 0.64 +0.47 +73.4 Free cash flow - 136.4 - 103.2 - 33.2 - Average number of employees 17,803 18,749 - 946 - 5.0 6M 2023 6M 2022 Change Global satisfaction of passengers (Frankfurt) (%) 67.0 77.0 - 10.0 PP Women in management positions (1 st level below the Executive Board, Germany) (%) 22.2 23.1 - 0.9 PP Women in management positions (2 nd level below the Executive Board, Germany) (%) 33.1 30.3 +2.8 PP Sickness rate (Germany) (%) 8.6 9.8 - 1.2 PP CO2 emissions (Group) (t) 73,786 78,670 - 4,884 Situation of the Group Changes during the Reporting Period During the reporting period, there have been no significant changes to the situation of the Fraport Group as presented in the 2022 Group Management Report, with respect to business model, structure, competitive position, strategy, and control (see 2022 Group Management Report, "Economic Report" chapter). On January 1, 2023, Fraport took over the organization, management, and operation of aviation security services at Frankfurt Airport. This led to revenue from aviation security charges and at the same time a rise in expenses. Economic Report General Statement by the Executive Board Passenger growth at the Group airports continued to develop positively in the first half of 2023. Frankfurt Airport reached around 80% of its pre-pandemic levels with a continuing upward trend, and Fraport Greece exceeded its traffic volume of 2019 at the end of the first six months of the year. In the reporting period, revenue rose by €455.8 million to €1,804.3 million (+33.8%) due to positive passenger development. Adjusted for contract revenue from construction and expansion services based on the application of IFRIC 12, revenue amounted to €1,548.6 million (+€336.8 million). Operating expenses (personnel expenses and cost of materials as well as other operating expenses) increased by €355.5 million to €1,387.1 million. Operating expenses adjusted for IFRIC 12 increased by €236.5 million to €1,131.4 million, mainly due to higher external services. Group EBITDA was €73.1 million above the previous year's level at €481.4 million (+17.9%). EBIT was €245.9 million (+35.2%). The financial result improved to -€134.2 million (6M 2022: -€290.8 million), mainly due to one-off effects in the same period in the previous year. Thus, the Group result amounted to €85.0 million (6M 2022: -€53.1 million). Cash flow from operating activities increased to €293.8 million (6M 2022: €185.3 million) as a result of the increase in operating result. Free cash flow improved to -€377.5 million (6M 2022: -€733.8 million). The Group's liquidity decreased by €119.5 million compared to December 31, 2022 to €3,747.4 million.

Fraport Interim Report Q2/6M 2023 3 Overall, against the background of the macroeconomic developments, the Executive Board describes the operating and financial development in the reporting period as positive and maintains its overall forecasts for the fiscal year 2023 (see also "Business outlook" chapter). Macroeconomic, Legal, and Industry-specific Conditions Development of the macroeconomic conditions At the beginning of 2023, the global economy showed slight signs of recovery stemming from the positive development in China. However, the rises in key interest rates in an effort to curb inflation slowed down the economy in many countries. The uncertainties caused by the on-going war in Ukraine also hampered economic momentum. Inflation remained very subdued in China. Solid consumer demand triggered the US economy to perform better than expected. In contrast, the euro area shower weaker devel- opment, with noticeable differences between the national economies. In the first and second quarters of 2023, Germany's gross domestic product was -0.2% lower than in the respective quarter of the previous year. Due to high inflation, consumer demand declined noticeably. Inflationary momentum weakened slightly over the course of the first six months of the year, mainly due to lower energy prices, but remained at a high level overall. In January 2023, the inflation rate was +8.7% and in June 2023 +6.4% compared to the same respective month the previous year. Source: ifo Economic Forecast Summer 2023 (June 2023), Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Schlaglichter der Wirtschaftspolitik (July 2023), Deka July 2023, Eurostat July 2023, Federal Statistical Office, GDP 1st Quarter 2023 (May 2023), inflation rate January and June (February and July 2023). Development of the legal environment During the reporting period, there were no changes to the legal environment that had a substantial influence on the business development of the Fraport Group. Development of industry-specific conditions According to the preliminary figures from Airports Council International (ACI), global passenger traffic increased by 42.9% in the period from January to April 2023 compared to the figures from the same period in 2022. This still corresponded to a shortfall of 10.6% compared to the level from 2019. European airports recorded a 38.6% increase in passenger numbers compared to the same period in the previous year, which is 10.4% below the level compared to 2019. The passenger numbers at German commercial airports increased by 43.1% compared to the previous year and was still 24.6% below the level from 2019. Global air freight volume declined compared to 2022 (-8.3%) and compared to 2019 (-5.4%). In Europe, air freight volume fell by -9.0% and remained -4.0% below the level from 2019. Cargo tonnage (air freight and airmail) in Germany decreased by -10.1% and was -23.5% below the level from 2019. Passenger and cargo development by region Changes compared to the previous year in % Passengers January to April 2023 Air freight January to April 2023 Germany +43.1 - 10.1 Europe +38.6 - 9.0 North America +18.9 - 9.7 Latin America +17.9 +2.2 Middle East +52.2 - 4.8 Asia-Pacific +104.6 - 9.8 Africa +34.8 +6.4 World +42.9 - 8.3 Source: ACI Passenger Flash and Freight Flash (ACI, June 26, 2023), ADV for Germany, with cargo instead of air freight (in and out), (May 17, 2023).

Fraport Interim Report Q2/6M 2023 4 Business Development Development at the Frankfurt site In the first half of 2023, the passenger numbers at the Frankfurt site increased by almost 30% to 26.9 million passengers compared to the same period in the previous year Compared to the first six months of 2019, passenger numbers were down by approximately 20%. Domestic traffic developed positively compared to 2022, but was still approximately 34% below pre-pandemic levels. European traffic benefited from strong demand for holiday travel to regions with warm waters and the gradual increase in business travel, especially to destinations in Western Europe. In intercontinental traffic, tourist-oriented destinations in North and Central Africa and the Caribbean recorded high growth rates. High-volume traffic to North America continued to approach pre- pandemic levels. Traffic to China also began to improve to about a third of the level from 2019. Cargo traffic decreased by 11% compared to 2022. This is mainly attributable to weak demand due to the tense macroeconomic situation, rising interest rates, and persistently high inflation. Cargo traffic decreased by 14% compared to 2019. Development outside the Frankfurt site Ljubljana Airport had around 536,000 passengers in the first half of 2023. This corresponds to a significant increase compared to the same period in the previous year (6M 2022: 384,000 passengers). In particular, the resumption and increased frequency of important connections to European hubs contributed to the recovery. At -38%, passenger volume remained below the passenger numbers in the first six months of 2019. The Brazilian airports Fortaleza and Porto Alegre welcomed 6.3 million passengers (+10%) in the first six months of 2023. Domestic passenger traffic, which accounts for the majority of traffic at both airports, increased by +3% year in Fortaleza and +13% in Porto Alegre compared to the previous year. International passenger traffic also developed positively, improving by +36% in Fortaleza and +72% in Porto Alegre compared to 2022. In total, passenger numbers reached around 85% in the first six months of the year compared to the same period in 2019. Just over 9.7 million passengers used Lima Airport in the first six months of 2023, +1.5 million (+18%) passengers more than in the same period of the previous year. Both international and domestic passenger traffic showed high growth rates and contributed to the strong recovery in the first half of 2023. Compared to the first half of 2019, passenger numbers were down by 14%. The 14 Greek regional airports operated by Fraport Greece welcomed around 11.8 million passengers in the first six months of 2023, corresponding to an increase of 19% compared to the same period the previous year. Domestic traffic accounted for 3.2 million (27%) passengers and international traffic for 8.6 million (73%). Overall, the number of passengers was 7.8% above the level of the first half of 2019. At the airports operated by Twin Star in Varna and Burgas in Bulgaria, passenger numbers increased by 43% in the first six months of 2023 compared to the same period last year to a total of approximately 1.2 million passengers. In total, 84% of the traffic volume of 2019 was achieved. A particular driver was the third aircraft stationed by Wizz Air in Varna, which allowed for markedly heavier traffic in the off-season from January to April. Domestic traffic also increased by 7% compared to the previous year, down only 20% from the level in 2019. Passenger numbers in the first six months of 2023 at Antalya Airport were around 12.7 million (+25%). The number of international passengers jumped by 32% to around 10.0 million passengers, while Turkish domestic passengers decreased by 7% to around 2.8 million passengers. In the first half of 2023, 96% of the passenger volume of 2019 was reached.