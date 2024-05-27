Stock FRA FRAPORT AG
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Fraport AG

Equities

FRA

DE0005773303

Airport Services

Market Closed - Xetra
Other stock markets
 11:35:03 2024-05-24 am EDT 		Pre-market 02:23:05 am
50.55 EUR -1.17% Intraday chart for Fraport AG 50.52 -0.05%
08:36am FRAPORT : Target cut by -3.7% Alphavalue
May. 24 Fraport AG announces an Equity Buyback for 75,000 shares, representing 0.08% for ?4 million. CI
LockThis Alphavalue article, the European leader in independent research, is only available to subscribers .
Alphavalue is exclusively on MarketScreener.
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Fraport AG

FRAPORT : Target cut by -3.7% Alphavalue
Fraport AG announces an Equity Buyback for 75,000 shares, representing 0.08% for ?4 million. CI
Airports: Passenger numbers in Germany grow more slowly DP
Fraport AG authorizes a Buyback Plan. CI
Factbox-Moscow takes control over assets of Western companies RE
FRAPORT : Opinion change, from Buy to Add Alphavalue
FRAPORT AG : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating ZD
Tequila highlights 'data lake' value for duty-free retailer Avolta RE
EnBW starts construction of XXL wind farm in the North Sea DP
ECJ: Lack of staff at airports can justify delays DP
FRAPORT AG : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating ZD
FRAPORT AG : Deutsche Bank gives a Sell rating ZD
Airports expect two million more passengers for the European Football Championships DP
FRAPORT AG : JP Morgan remains Neutral ZD
Airports expect 2.5 million passengers on Whitsun weekend DP
FRAPORT AG : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating ZD
FRAPORT : Q1 24: EBITDA ahead of expectations, FY24 guidance unchanged Alphavalue
Global markets live: Apple, Sony, Vodafone, Booking, Walmart... Our Logo
Transcript : Fraport AG, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 14, 2024
FRAPORT AG : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Fraport makes profit despite strikes and snow - shares turn negative DP
FRAPORT AG : Sell rating from Jefferies ZD
FRAPORT AG : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs ZD
Fraport: quarterly results in line, share price declines CF
Passenger traffic at Frankfurt Airport increases in April DP

Chart Fraport AG

Chart Fraport AG
More charts

Company Profile

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide is a Germany-based global airport operator and its main business focus is the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The Company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling and International Activities & Services segments. The Aviation segment mainly operates the land and airside infrastructure at the Frankfurt site. The Retail & Real Estate segment is responsible in particular for the commercial development of the Frankfurt site, including the retail activities as well as real estate and land. The Ground Handling segment consists of loading, baggage, and passenger services, airmail and luggage transport, and freight handling at Frankfurt Airport. The International Activities & Services segment includes in particular the acquisition, operation, development, and expansion of airports abroad. In addition, the Company offers planning and consulting services as well as IT services and facility management.
Sector
Airport Services
Calendar
2024-05-27 - Annual General Meeting
Related indices
MDAX
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Fraport AG

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
50.55 EUR
Average target price
59.53 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+17.76%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Airport Operators

1st Jan change Capi.
FRAPORT AG Stock Fraport AG
-7.69% 5.07B
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND Stock Airports of Thailand
+9.21% 25.44B
KØBENHAVNS LUFTHAVNE A/S Stock Københavns Lufthavne A/S
+3.88% 5.5B
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG Stock Flughafen Wien AG
-3.34% 4.48B
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V. Stock Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V.
-5.50% 3.93B
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED Stock Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Company Limited
+4.09% 3.33B
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD. Stock Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd.
-12.49% 3.2B
ATHENS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT S.A. Stock Athens International Airport S.A.
0.00% 2.68B
ENAV S.P.A. Stock ENAV S.p.A.
+14.38% 2.31B
SHENZHEN AIRPORT CO., LTD. Stock Shenzhen Airport Co., Ltd.
+10.26% 2.01B
Airport Operators
  1. Stock Market
  2. Equities
  3. FRA Stock
  4. News Fraport AG
  5. Fraport: Target cut by -3.7%