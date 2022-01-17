Log in
    FRA   DE0005773303

FRAPORT AG

(FRA)
  Report
News 
Summary

Fraport : Traffic Figures 2021

01/17/2022 | 01:05am EST
Fraport Traffic Figures 2021:
Frankfurt Airport's Passenger Traffic Recovers Noticeably in the Latter Half of the Year
 Overall passenger numbers for FRA and Fraport's Group airports worldwide still remain well below pre-crisis standards - Frankfurt Airport achieves new all-time record for annual cargo tonnage

Disclaimer

Fraport AG published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 06:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on FRAPORT AG
Financials
Sales 2021 2 108 M 2 407 M 2 407 M
Net income 2021 5,05 M 5,77 M 5,77 M
Net Debt 2021 6 616 M 7 553 M 7 553 M
P/E ratio 2021 387x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 943 M 6 788 M 6 785 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,96x
EV / Sales 2022 4,52x
Nbr of Employees 18 249
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends FRAPORT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 64,32 €
Average target price 62,59 €
Spread / Average Target -2,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Schulte Chairman-Management Board
Matthias Zieschang Executive Director-Finance & Controlling
Michael Boddenberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anke Giesen Executive Director-Operations
Elke Breuer VP-Corporate Compliance & Values Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRAPORT AG8.69%6 788
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-0.82%26 041
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED-0.35%16 866
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.2.07%4 586
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.-3.02%3 808
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED7.34%3 011