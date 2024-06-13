Fraport Traffic Figures - May 2024: Increase in Passenger Numbers and Cargo Volumes

rn rn Frankfurt Airport welcomed 5.5 million passengers - Increase of 6.9 percent year-on-year - Passenger growth of 6.3 percent achieved across Fraport Group

Around 5.5 million passengers traveled via Frankfurt Airport in May. This was equivalent to a growth of approximately 6.9 percent compared to the same month of 2023. Because of the very early Whitsun break, demand for vacation destinations in southern Europe in particular was already very high. The latest passenger numbers for the month are still approximately 11.8 percent below the figure for 20191.

Cargo volumes rose significantly in the month under review, climbing by 9.9 percent compared to the same month of 2023 to 171,353 metric tons. The number of aircraft movements was up as well. There were 39,959 take-offs and landings at Frankfurt Airport (FRA) in May, a year-on-year increase of 7.2 percent. In the same time period, accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) rose by 5.4 percent to around 2.5 million metric tons.

Group airports worldwide mostly reported increases as well. The number of passengers at Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport (LJU) again rose significantly by 20.6 percent to 133,740 in the reporting month. Numbers at the Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) were down by a significant 59.7 percent at 429,144 million. This is mainly because of the closure of the airport in Porto Alegre since May 3 as a result of the heavy flooding in the region. Traffic at Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru's capital city grew significantly by 18.9 percent to around 2.0 million passengers in May. The 14 regional airports in Greece welcomed 3.7 million passengers in total, an increase of 11.3 percent. The Twin Star airports of Burgas (BOJ) and Varna (VAR) in Bulgaria reported 179,531 passengers (down 19.9 percent). Traffic at Antalya Airport (AYT) on the Turkish Riviera rose significantly by 16.2 percent to around 3.9 million passengers.

Total traffic at the airports actively managed by Fraport grew by 6.3 percent to approximately 15.8 million passengers in the month under review.

1 The Fraport Traffic Figures for the last ten years can be found in our digital TrafficSheet. You can use this tool to compare various data by different categories.

