FRAPORT AG    FRA   DE0005773303

FRAPORT AG

(FRA)
Fraport Traffic Figures – March 2021: Passenger Traffic Remains Low at Frankfurt Airport

04/15/2021 | 01:07am EDT
 Cargo volume in Frankfurt continues to achieve strong growth - Fraport's Group airports worldwide report varying traffic performance

Disclaimer

Fraport AG published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 084 M 2 495 M 2 495 M
Net income 2021 -176 M -210 M -210 M
Net Debt 2021 6 641 M 7 952 M 7 952 M
P/E ratio 2021 -26,8x
Yield 2021 0,11%
Capitalization 4 845 M 5 801 M 5 802 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,51x
EV / Sales 2022 3,98x
Nbr of Employees 21 218
Free-Float 39,8%
Technical analysis trends FRAPORT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 48,80 €
Last Close Price 52,44 €
Spread / Highest target 20,1%
Spread / Average Target -6,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Schulte Chairman-Management Board
Matthias Zieschang Executive Director-Finance & Controlling
Michael Boddenberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anke Giesen Executive Director-Operations
Elke Breuer VP-Corporate Compliance & Values Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRAPORT AG6.24%5 801
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND5.62%29 792
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-9.20%4 583
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.-18.72%4 140
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED-6.65%3 564
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT0.00%3 047
