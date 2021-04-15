|
Fraport Traffic Figures – March 2021: Passenger Traffic Remains Low at Frankfurt Airport
Cargo volume in Frankfurt continues to achieve strong growth - Fraport's Group airports worldwide report varying traffic performance
|Sales 2021
|
2 084 M
2 495 M
2 495 M
|Net income 2021
|
-176 M
-210 M
-210 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
6 641 M
7 952 M
7 952 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|-26,8x
|Yield 2021
|0,11%
|Capitalization
|
4 845 M
5 801 M
5 802 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|5,51x
|EV / Sales 2022
|3,98x
|Nbr of Employees
|21 218
|Free-Float
|39,8%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends FRAPORT AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|21
|Average target price
|
48,80 €
|Last Close Price
|
52,44 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
20,1%
|Spread / Average Target
|
-6,95%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-44,7%