Results of the vote

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide

Annual General Meeting on 28 May 2024

Number of

Share of

nominal

shares for

capital

Against

proposed

item of agenda

which valid

For

For in %

Against

represented

in %

resolution

votes were

by the valid

cast

votes in %

Resolution on the appropriation of the net retained

2

profits for the 2023 fiscal yearResolution on the

77,665,967

83.99

77,653,289

99.9837

12,678

0.0163

accepted

appropriation of the net retained profits for the 2023

fiscal year

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

3.1

the Executive Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:

77,508,416

83.82

76,904,020

99.2202

604,396

0.7798

accepted

Dr. Stefan Schulte

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

3.2

the Executive Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:

77,508,431

83.82

76,904,404

99.2207

604,027

0.7793

accepted

Anke Giesen

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

3.3

the Executive Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:

77,508,321

83.82

76,904,324

99.2207

603,997

0.7793

accepted

Julia Kranenberg

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

3.4

the Executive Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:

77,508,299

83.82

76,904,068

99.2204

604,231

0.7796

accepted

Dr. Pierre Dominique Prümm

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

3.5

the Executive Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:

77,508,327

83.82

76,904,104

99.2204

604,223

0.7796

accepted

Prof. Dr. Matthias Zieschang

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

4.1

the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:

77,658,099

83.98

74,282,798

95.6536

3,375,301

4.3464

accepted

Michael Boddenberg

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

4.2

the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:

77,657,439

83.98

76,749,706

98.8311

907,733

1.1689

accepted

Mathias Venema

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

4.3

the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:

77,657,401

83.98

76,749,261

98.8306

908,140

1.1694

accepted

Devrim Arslan

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

4.4

the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:

77,657,745

83.98

76,749,858

98.8309

907,887

1.1691

accepted

Karina Becker-Lienemann

The percentages can be mathematically rounded.

Results of the vote

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide

Annual General Meeting on 28 May 2024

Number of

Share of

nominal

shares for

capital

Against

proposed

item of agenda

which valid

For

For in %

Against

represented

in %

resolution

votes were

by the valid

cast

votes in %

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

4.5

the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:

77,657,895

83.98

75,920,821

97.7632

1,737,074

2.2368

accepted

Dr. Bastian Bergerhoff

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

4.6

the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:

77,657,265

83.98

76,749,574

98.8312

907,691

1.1688

accepted

Hakan Bölükmese

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

4.7

the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:

77,657,577

83.98

76,749,931

98.8312

907,646

1.1688

accepted

Ines Born

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

4.8

the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:

77,657,393

83.98

76,887,611

99.0087

769,782

0.9913

accepted

Hakan Cicek

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

4.9

the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:

77,657,578

83.98

76,887,807

99.0088

769,771

0.9912

accepted

Kathrin Dahnke

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

4.10

the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:

77,657,885

83.98

76,883,130

99.0023

774,755

0.9977

accepted

Peter Feldmann

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

4.11

the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:

77,656,861

83.98

76,887,208

99.0089

769,653

0.9911

accepted

Peter Gerber

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

4.12

the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:

77,657,623

83.98

75,326,705

96.9985

2,330,918

3.0015

accepted

Dr. Margarete Haase

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

4.13

the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:

77,656,907

83.98

76,164,797

98.0786

1,492,110

1.9214

accepted

Harry Hohmeister

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

4.14

the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:

77,657,783

83.98

75,920,111

97.7624

1,737,672

2.2376

accepted

Mike Josef

The percentages can be mathematically rounded.

Results of the vote

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide

Annual General Meeting on 28 May 2024

Number of

Share of

nominal

shares for

capital

Against

proposed

item of agenda

which valid

For

For in %

Against

represented

in %

resolution

votes were

by the valid

cast

votes in %

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

4.15

the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:

77,656,915

83.98

76,886,775

99.0083

770,140

0.9917

accepted

Frank-Peter Kaufmann

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

4.16

the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:

77,656,818

83.98

76,749,054

98.8311

907,764

1.1689

accepted

Sidar Kaya

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

4.17

the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:

77,657,135

83.98

76,887,513

99.0089

769,622

0.9911

accepted

Dr. Ulrich Kipper

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

4.18

the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:

77,657,098

83.98

75,920,834

97.7642

1,736,264

2.2358

accepted

Lothar Klemm

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

4.19

the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:

77,657,131

83.98

76,749,730

98.8315

907,401

1.1685

accepted

Karin Knappe

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

4.20

the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:

77,656,928

83.98

76,749,482

98.8315

907,446

1.1685

accepted

Felix Kreutel

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

4.21

the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:

77,656,924

83.98

76,887,455

99.0091

769,469

0.9909

accepted

Ramona Lindner

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

4.22

the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:

77,656,482

83.98

76,886,849

99.0089

769,633

0.9911

accepted

Michael Odenwald

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

4.23

the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:

77,656,876

83.98

76,749,310

98.8313

907,566

1.1687

accepted

Matthias Pöschko

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

4.24

the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:

77,656,599

83.98

76,886,957

99.0089

769,642

0.9911

accepted

Qadeer Rana

The percentages can be mathematically rounded.

Results of the vote

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide

Annual General Meeting on 28 May 2024

Number of

Share of

nominal

shares for

capital

Against

proposed

item of agenda

which valid

For

For in %

Against

represented

in %

resolution

votes were

by the valid

cast

votes in %

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

4.25

the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:

77,656,854

83.98

76,887,279

99.0090

769,575

0.9910

accepted

Sonja Wärntges

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

4.26

the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:

77,657,043

83.98

76,164,636

98.0782

1,492,407

1.9218

accepted

Prof. Dr.-Ing. Katja Windt

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

4.27

the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:

77,657,170

83.98

76,748,926

98.8304

908,244

1.1696

accepted

Özgür Yalcinkaya

5

Appointment of the auditor of the annual financial

77,666,555

83.99

77,009,463

99.1540

657,092

0.8460

accepted

statements and the consolidated

6

Resolution on approval of the remuneration system

76,229,149

82.44

74,493,382

97.7230

1,735,767

2.2770

accepted

for the Executive Board members

7

Resolution on the approval of the remuneration

76,229,431

82.44

75,026,688

98.4222

1,202,743

1.5778

accepted

report for the 2023 financial year

8

Resolution on an amendment to Section 15(2)

76,230,599

82.44

76,221,533

99.9881

9,066

0.0119

accepted

sentence 4 of the Articles of Association

The percentages can be mathematically rounded.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Fraport AG published this content on 29 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2024 08:53:01 UTC.