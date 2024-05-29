Results of the vote

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide

Annual General Meeting on 28 May 2024

Number of Share of

nominal

shares for

capital Against proposed

item of agenda which valid For For in % Against

represented in % resolution

votes were

by the valid

cast

votes in %

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

4.15 the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here: 77,656,915 83.98 76,886,775 99.0083 770,140 0.9917 accepted

Frank-Peter Kaufmann

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

4.16 the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here: 77,656,818 83.98 76,749,054 98.8311 907,764 1.1689 accepted

Sidar Kaya

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

4.17 the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here: 77,657,135 83.98 76,887,513 99.0089 769,622 0.9911 accepted

Dr. Ulrich Kipper

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

4.18 the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here: 77,657,098 83.98 75,920,834 97.7642 1,736,264 2.2358 accepted

Lothar Klemm

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

4.19 the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here: 77,657,131 83.98 76,749,730 98.8315 907,401 1.1685 accepted

Karin Knappe

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

4.20 the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here: 77,656,928 83.98 76,749,482 98.8315 907,446 1.1685 accepted

Felix Kreutel

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

4.21 the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here: 77,656,924 83.98 76,887,455 99.0091 769,469 0.9909 accepted

Ramona Lindner

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

4.22 the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here: 77,656,482 83.98 76,886,849 99.0089 769,633 0.9911 accepted

Michael Odenwald

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

4.23 the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here: 77,656,876 83.98 76,749,310 98.8313 907,566 1.1687 accepted

Matthias Pöschko

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of

4.24 the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here: 77,656,599 83.98 76,886,957 99.0089 769,642 0.9911 accepted