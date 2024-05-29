Results of the vote
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
Annual General Meeting on 28 May 2024
Number of
Share of
nominal
shares for
capital
Against
proposed
item of agenda
which valid
For
For in %
Against
represented
in %
resolution
votes were
by the valid
cast
votes in %
Resolution on the appropriation of the net retained
2
profits for the 2023 fiscal yearResolution on the
77,665,967
83.99
77,653,289
99.9837
12,678
0.0163
accepted
appropriation of the net retained profits for the 2023
fiscal year
Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of
3.1
the Executive Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:
77,508,416
83.82
76,904,020
99.2202
604,396
0.7798
accepted
Dr. Stefan Schulte
Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of
3.2
the Executive Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:
77,508,431
83.82
76,904,404
99.2207
604,027
0.7793
accepted
Anke Giesen
Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of
3.3
the Executive Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:
77,508,321
83.82
76,904,324
99.2207
603,997
0.7793
accepted
Julia Kranenberg
Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of
3.4
the Executive Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:
77,508,299
83.82
76,904,068
99.2204
604,231
0.7796
accepted
Dr. Pierre Dominique Prümm
Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of
3.5
the Executive Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:
77,508,327
83.82
76,904,104
99.2204
604,223
0.7796
accepted
Prof. Dr. Matthias Zieschang
Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of
4.1
the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:
77,658,099
83.98
74,282,798
95.6536
3,375,301
4.3464
accepted
Michael Boddenberg
Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of
4.2
the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:
77,657,439
83.98
76,749,706
98.8311
907,733
1.1689
accepted
Mathias Venema
Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of
4.3
the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:
77,657,401
83.98
76,749,261
98.8306
908,140
1.1694
accepted
Devrim Arslan
Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of
4.4
the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:
77,657,745
83.98
76,749,858
98.8309
907,887
1.1691
accepted
Karina Becker-Lienemann
Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of
4.5
the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:
77,657,895
83.98
75,920,821
97.7632
1,737,074
2.2368
accepted
Dr. Bastian Bergerhoff
Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of
4.6
the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:
77,657,265
83.98
76,749,574
98.8312
907,691
1.1688
accepted
Hakan Bölükmese
Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of
4.7
the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:
77,657,577
83.98
76,749,931
98.8312
907,646
1.1688
accepted
Ines Born
Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of
4.8
the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:
77,657,393
83.98
76,887,611
99.0087
769,782
0.9913
accepted
Hakan Cicek
Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of
4.9
the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:
77,657,578
83.98
76,887,807
99.0088
769,771
0.9912
accepted
Kathrin Dahnke
Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of
4.10
the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:
77,657,885
83.98
76,883,130
99.0023
774,755
0.9977
accepted
Peter Feldmann
Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of
4.11
the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:
77,656,861
83.98
76,887,208
99.0089
769,653
0.9911
accepted
Peter Gerber
Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of
4.12
the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:
77,657,623
83.98
75,326,705
96.9985
2,330,918
3.0015
accepted
Dr. Margarete Haase
Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of
4.13
the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:
77,656,907
83.98
76,164,797
98.0786
1,492,110
1.9214
accepted
Harry Hohmeister
Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of
4.14
the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:
77,657,783
83.98
75,920,111
97.7624
1,737,672
2.2376
accepted
Mike Josef
Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of
4.15
the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:
77,656,915
83.98
76,886,775
99.0083
770,140
0.9917
accepted
Frank-Peter Kaufmann
Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of
4.16
the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:
77,656,818
83.98
76,749,054
98.8311
907,764
1.1689
accepted
Sidar Kaya
Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of
4.17
the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:
77,657,135
83.98
76,887,513
99.0089
769,622
0.9911
accepted
Dr. Ulrich Kipper
Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of
4.18
the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:
77,657,098
83.98
75,920,834
97.7642
1,736,264
2.2358
accepted
Lothar Klemm
Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of
4.19
the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:
77,657,131
83.98
76,749,730
98.8315
907,401
1.1685
accepted
Karin Knappe
Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of
4.20
the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:
77,656,928
83.98
76,749,482
98.8315
907,446
1.1685
accepted
Felix Kreutel
Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of
4.21
the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:
77,656,924
83.98
76,887,455
99.0091
769,469
0.9909
accepted
Ramona Lindner
Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of
4.22
the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:
77,656,482
83.98
76,886,849
99.0089
769,633
0.9911
accepted
Michael Odenwald
Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of
4.23
the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:
77,656,876
83.98
76,749,310
98.8313
907,566
1.1687
accepted
Matthias Pöschko
Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of
4.24
the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:
77,656,599
83.98
76,886,957
99.0089
769,642
0.9911
accepted
Qadeer Rana
Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of
4.25
the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:
77,656,854
83.98
76,887,279
99.0090
769,575
0.9910
accepted
Sonja Wärntges
Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of
4.26
the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:
77,657,043
83.98
76,164,636
98.0782
1,492,407
1.9218
accepted
Prof. Dr.-Ing. Katja Windt
Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of
4.27
the Supervisory Board for the 2023 fiscal year here:
77,657,170
83.98
76,748,926
98.8304
908,244
1.1696
accepted
Özgür Yalcinkaya
5
Appointment of the auditor of the annual financial
77,666,555
83.99
77,009,463
99.1540
657,092
0.8460
accepted
statements and the consolidated
6
Resolution on approval of the remuneration system
76,229,149
82.44
74,493,382
97.7230
1,735,767
2.2770
accepted
for the Executive Board members
7
Resolution on the approval of the remuneration
76,229,431
82.44
75,026,688
98.4222
1,202,743
1.5778
accepted
report for the 2023 financial year
8
Resolution on an amendment to Section 15(2)
76,230,599
82.44
76,221,533
99.9881
9,066
0.0119
accepted
sentence 4 of the Articles of Association
