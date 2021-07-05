Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Fraport AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRA   DE0005773303

FRAPORT AG

(FRA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/05 06:13:06 am
60.15 EUR   +1.81%
06:06aFRAPORT  : Calendar of Events 2022
PU
03:17aFRAPORT AG  : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07/02FRAPORT  : Receives Pandemic Compensation for Maintaining Operations at Frankfurt Airport
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fraport : Calendar of Events 2022

07/05/2021 | 06:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Calendar of Events 2022

Financials

Full Year Figures 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 20221

Annual Report 2021

Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Interim Figures (Q1/ 3M)

Tuesday, May 10, 20221

Annual General Meeting 2022

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Half Year Results (Q2/ 6M)

Tuesday, August 9, 20221

Interim Figures (Q3/ 9M)

Tuesday, November 8, 20221

Traffic Figures

Month

Group Airports

December 2021/ FY 2021

Monday, January 17, 2022

January 2022

Friday, February 11, 2022

February 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022

March 2022/ 3M 2022

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

April 2022

Thursday, May 12, 2022

May 2022

Tuesday, June 14, 2022

June 2022/ 6M 2022

Mittwoch, July 13, 2022

July 2022

Thursday, August 11, 2022

August 2022

Tuesday, September 13, 2022

September 2022/ 9M 2022

Friday, October 14, 2022

October 2022

Friday, November 11, 2022

November 2022

Tuesday, December 13, 2022

1 Documents will be sent at 7 am / Analyst & Investor Conference Call at 2 pm CET

Issued July 2021

Disclaimer

Fraport AG published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 10:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FRAPORT AG
06:06aFRAPORT  : Calendar of Events 2022
PU
03:17aFRAPORT AG  : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07/02FRAPORT  : Receives Pandemic Compensation for Maintaining Operations at Frankfur..
PU
07/02FRAPORT AG  : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
07/01FRAPORT AG FRANKFURT AIRPORT SERVICE : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
06/30FRAPORT AG  : From a Buy to Neutral rating by Berenberg
MD
06/25FRAPORT AG  : Receives a Buy rating from Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
06/23FRAPORT AG  : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
06/21FRAPORT AG  : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
06/18FRAPORT  : Travel Innovation Award for Digital Transformation in the Fraport Gro..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 038 M 2 417 M 2 417 M
Net income 2021 -97,9 M -116 M -116 M
Net Debt 2021 6 583 M 7 808 M 7 808 M
P/E ratio 2021 -51,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 458 M 6 464 M 6 475 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,91x
EV / Sales 2022 4,27x
Nbr of Employees 19 170
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart FRAPORT AG
Duration : Period :
Fraport AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRAPORT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 59,08 €
Average target price 56,08 €
Spread / Average Target -5,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Schulte Chairman-Management Board
Matthias Zieschang Executive Director-Finance & Controlling
Michael Boddenberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anke Giesen Executive Director-Operations
Elke Breuer VP-Corporate Compliance & Values Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRAPORT AG19.69%6 852
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND0.00%28 551
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.-18.72%4 448
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-22.15%4 179
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED-21.33%3 151
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-5.25%3 075