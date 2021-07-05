|
Fraport : Calendar of Events 2022
Calendar of Events 2022
Financials
|
Full Year Figures 2022
|
Tuesday, March 15, 20221
|
Annual Report 2021
|
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
|
Interim Figures (Q1/ 3M)
|
Tuesday, May 10, 20221
|
Annual General Meeting 2022
|
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
|
Half Year Results (Q2/ 6M)
|
Tuesday, August 9, 20221
|
Interim Figures (Q3/ 9M)
|
Tuesday, November 8, 20221
Traffic Figures
|
Month
|
Group Airports
|
|
|
December 2021/ FY 2021
|
Monday, January 17, 2022
|
|
|
|
January 2022
|
Friday, February 11, 2022
|
|
|
|
February 2022
|
Friday, March 11, 2022
|
|
|
|
March 2022/ 3M 2022
|
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
|
|
|
|
April 2022
|
Thursday, May 12, 2022
|
|
|
|
May 2022
|
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
|
|
|
|
June 2022/ 6M 2022
|
Mittwoch, July 13, 2022
|
|
|
|
July 2022
|
Thursday, August 11, 2022
|
|
|
|
August 2022
|
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
|
|
|
|
September 2022/ 9M 2022
|
Friday, October 14, 2022
|
|
|
|
October 2022
|
Friday, November 11, 2022
|
|
|
|
November 2022
|
Tuesday, December 13, 2022
|
|
|
1 Documents will be sent at 7 am / Analyst & Investor Conference Call at 2 pm CET
Issued July 2021
|
