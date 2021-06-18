Log in
    FRA   DE0005773303

FRAPORT AG

(FRA)
Fraport : Travel Innovation Award for Digital Transformation in the Fraport Group

06/18/2021 | 09:37am BST
Travel Innovation Award for Digital Transformation in the Fraport Group Fraport Digital Factory shaping future world of travel / Improving the customer experience group-wide

Disclaimer

Fraport AG published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 08:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 003 M 2 384 M 1 720 M
Net income 2021 -142 M -169 M -122 M
Net Debt 2021 6 503 M 7 739 M 5 583 M
P/E ratio 2021 -46,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 854 M 6 975 M 5 026 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,17x
EV / Sales 2022 4,47x
Nbr of Employees 19 170
Free-Float 39,7%
Technical analysis trends FRAPORT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 53,03 €
Last Close Price 63,36 €
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target -16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Schulte Chairman-Management Board
Matthias Zieschang Executive Director-Finance & Controlling
Michael Boddenberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anke Giesen Executive Director-Operations
Elke Breuer VP-Corporate Compliance & Values Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRAPORT AG28.36%6 975
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND8.43%30 671
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.-12.00%4 643
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-19.04%4 199
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED-17.77%3 137
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG2.46%3 118