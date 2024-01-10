Fraport: strategic collaboration agreement with Lilium
The two groups intend to analyze the feasibility of building "vertiports" for electric aircraft, particularly within or near existing airports.
Lilium explains that its partnership with Fraport - which operates 30 international airports on four continents - will enable it to expand its projects, since it also works with the airports of Stuttgart, Munich, Nuremberg, Cologne-Bonn and Düsseldorf.
Lilium's seven-seat 'jet' project features a spacious cabin, low noise and high performance with zero emissions in operation, with the aim of accelerating the decarbonization of air transport.
