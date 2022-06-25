Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Fraport AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRA   DE0005773303

FRAPORT AG

(FRA)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-06-24 am EDT
45.72 EUR   -1.78%
06/25Germany to deploy temporary foreign workers to ease staff shortage at German airports - Bild
RE
06/24FRAPORT AG : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06/23FRAPORT AG : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Germany to deploy temporary foreign workers to ease staff shortage at German airports - Bild

06/25/2022 | 06:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A taxi drives in front of the main hall at Berlin's Tempelhof airport

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will allow the entry of foreign workers to fill staff shortages at the German airports as a temporary solution, Bild am Sonntag reported on Sunday, citing the interior, transport and labour ministers.

Airport operators across Europe, including Germany, have been struggling with staff shortages to handle the flow of passengers as demand for travel bounces back with the end of most COVID-19 restrictions.

Photos of travellers waiting in long lines at security check points at Duesseldorf airport earlier this week showed the scale of the shortage which has caused chaos during the holiday season.

The Interior, Labour and Transport ministries will start a joint campaign for brining temporary foreign employees to work at German airports, Bild said, adding that there was a shortage around 2,000 to 3,000 employees at the airports.

The campaign aims to bring a four-digit number of skilled workers from Turkey to Germany, who could be deployed for a few months from July.

Labour Minister Hubertus Heil said employers must pay collective wages and provide decent accommodation for a limited time.

"We want to rule out any form of social dumping and exploitation," Heil was quoted as saying by Bild.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG -4.94% 5.966 Delayed Quote.-3.46%
FRAPORT AG -1.78% 45.72 Delayed Quote.-22.74%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) -2.63% 16.886 Delayed Quote.30.24%
All news about FRAPORT AG
06/25Germany to deploy temporary foreign workers to ease staff shortage at German airports -..
RE
06/24FRAPORT AG : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06/23FRAPORT AG : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
06/23FRAPORT : Builds New Airfreight Warehouse at CargoCity South
PU
06/20FRAPORT AG : RBC reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
06/17FRAPORT AG : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating
MD
06/16FRAPORT AG : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
06/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Oracle, Coty, Ferrari, Pfizer, Amazon...
06/14FRAPORT : Monthly Traffic Results Frankfurt Airport MAY 2022 PDF, 242 KB
PU
06/14FRAPORT TRAFFIC FIGURES &NDASH; MAY : Dynamic Passenger Growth Continues
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FRAPORT AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 878 M 3 035 M 3 035 M
Net income 2022 147 M 155 M 155 M
Net Debt 2022 7 541 M 7 955 M 7 955 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 224 M 4 456 M 4 456 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,09x
EV / Sales 2023 3,62x
Nbr of Employees 18 400
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart FRAPORT AG
Duration : Period :
Fraport AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRAPORT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 45,72 €
Average target price 58,29 €
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Schulte Chief Financial Officer
Matthias Zieschang Executive Director-Finance & Controlling
Michael Boddenberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anke Giesen Executive Director-Operations
Elke Breuer VP-Corporate Compliance & Values Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRAPORT AG-22.74%4 456
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED14.34%28 087
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.1.99%4 352
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.10.00%3 640
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG23.31%2 902
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED-2.73%2 707