Goldman raises target for Fraport to 68 euros - 'Buy'

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs raised its price target for Fraport to 68 euros from 60 euros and kept its rating at "buy." Fraport is nearing the end of an almost twenty-year investment cycle with very low returns so far, analyst Patrick Creuset wrote in a research note presented on Monday. With the completion of the construction of Terminal 3 in Frankfurt in 2025, spending should drop to maintenance levels. At the same time, operating income from government-regulated revenues should rise. The resulting cash inflow is currently not yet priced in, Creuset said./ag/gl

