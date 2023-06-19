Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Fraport AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRA   DE0005773303

FRAPORT AG

(FRA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:29:56 2023-06-19 am EDT
48.04 EUR   -0.18%
02:05aGoldman raises target for Fraport to 68 euros - 'Buy'
DP
01:39aFRAPORT AG : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
06/16New counters to shorten baggage check-in time at Frankfurt Airport
DP
Goldman raises target for Fraport to 68 euros - 'Buy'

06/19/2023 | 02:05am EDT
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs raised its price target for Fraport to 68 euros from 60 euros and kept its rating at "buy." Fraport is nearing the end of an almost twenty-year investment cycle with very low returns so far, analyst Patrick Creuset wrote in a research note presented on Monday. With the completion of the construction of Terminal 3 in Frankfurt in 2025, spending should drop to maintenance levels. At the same time, operating income from government-regulated revenues should rise. The resulting cash inflow is currently not yet priced in, Creuset said./ag/gl

Publication of the original study: 19.06.2023 / 05:00 / CEST First disclosure of the original study: Date in study not specified / Time in study not specified / Time zone in study not specified

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 3 638 M 3 975 M 3 975 M
Net income 2023 317 M 346 M 346 M
Net Debt 2023 8 302 M 9 070 M 9 070 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 446 M 4 857 M 4 857 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,50x
EV / Sales 2024 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 17 307
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart FRAPORT AG
Duration : Period :
Fraport AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRAPORT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 48,12 €
Average target price 55,27 €
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Schulte Chief Financial Officer
Matthias Zieschang Executive Director-Finance & Controlling
Michael Boddenberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Elke Breuer VP-Corporate Compliance & Values Management
Martin Glock Senior Vice President-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FRAPORT AG26.47%4 857
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND-5.00%29 364
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED-5.13%4 730
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.2.42%4 398
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.27.08%4 305
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG43.28%4 247
