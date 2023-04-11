Item 05: Remuneration Report 2022

Remuneration Report
pursuant to §162 AktG for the fiscal year 2022 Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
Fraport Remuneration Report 2022
The following remuneration report describes the main features of the remuneration for the Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide, Frankfurt am Main (Fraport AG) in accordance with the statutory regulations laid out in Section 162 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), and the principles and recommendations of the German Corporate Governance Code (GCGC) as amended on April 28, 2022. It explains the main features of the remuneration system that is used to determine remuneration and discloses the remuneration granted and owed to each and every current and former member of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Fraport AG in the 2022 fiscal year. Remuneration granted and owed is the remuneration for which the underlying activity has been fully performed as of the end of the 2022 fiscal year.
The remuneration report was subject to a formal review by PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main, in accordance with the requirements of Section 162 (3) AktG as well as a substantive review that goes beyond the statutory requirements. The remuneration report and the attached note on the audit of the remuneration report are published on the Fraport AG website at www.fraport.com/de/publikationen.
Vote on the Remuneration Report for the 2021 fiscal year at the Annual General Meeting 2022
The remuneration report for the 2021 fiscal year was prepared for the first time under Section 162 AktG and audited for form and content by the auditor. The remuneration report on the remuneration granted and owed individually to the members of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Fraport AG in the 2021 fiscal year was approved by the Annual General Meeting on May 24, 2022 with a majority of 83.6%.
The investors gave positive feedback on the structure and transparency of the remuneration report for the 2021 fiscal year. Suggestions for improvement were taken into account in this remuneration report for the 2022 fiscal year. In order to achieve even greater transparency, the reporting on the short-termperformance-based remuneration (bonus) was expanded to include additional details on the non-financial targets for Executive Board members in the section "Non-financial performance indicators". In addition, the determination of the provisions for the pension obligations was explained in greater detail in the section "Pension obligations".
Changes in the composition of the Executive Board
In the 2022 fiscal year, there was one change in the composition of the Executive Board of Fraport AG. The employment contract of Michael Müller, Executive Director Labor Relations, ended on September 30, 2022. His successor Julia Kranenberg took up her work on November 1, 2022. Michael Müller continues to work as an independent consultant for the company to assist with projects that are still ongoing and in which he was substantially involved as Executive Director Labor Relations.
Remuneration of the Executive Board members for the fiscal year 2022
The current remuneration system for the members of the Executive Board has been applicable since fiscal year 2020 and was approved by the Annual General Meeting held on May 26, 2020 with a majority of 94.2%. Pursuant to Section 120a (1) AktG, the Annual General Meeting decides on the approval of the remuneration system submitted by the Supervisory Board at least every four years and in the event of any significant change.
Remuneration system
Executive Board remuneration is set by the Supervisory Board upon the recommendation of its executive committee and is reviewed on a regular basis. The Supervisory Board is guided by the following principles when determining the remuneration of the Executive Board:
Promoting the corporate strategy
The remuneration system as a whole makes a significant contribution to promoting and implementing the corporate strategy by defining performance criteria related to the company's success and providing them with annual and multi-year objectives.
Aligning with shareholder and stakeholder interests
The remuneration system makes a central contribution to aligning the interests of the Executive Board with the interests of shareholders and other stakeholders. The vast majority of the performance-based remuneration is linked to the performance of the Fraport Group and the Fraport share. In addition, the Executive Board undertakes to acquire and hold Fraport shares on a permanent basis during its appointment.
Long-term orientation and sustainability
The remuneration system creates an incentive for the long-term and sustainable development of the Fraport Group. In this regard, the remuneration component based on performance is mainly measured on a multi-year basis. Non-financial targets are also included in measuring the performance-based remuneration in order to support sustainable business development.
Pay for Performance
The performance of the Executive Board is adequately taken into account and remunerated by using adequately set performance criteria within the performance-based remuneration components and the performance remuneration can vary between zero and an upper limit or cap.
Target total remuneration
The target total remuneration is calculated from the sum of basic remuneration, cost of contractual ancillary benefits, cost of the pension commitment, target amount of the short-termperformance-based remuneration (bonus), and target amount of the multi- year performance-based remuneration (Performance Share Plan or, prior to the 2020 fiscal year, Long-Term-Strategy Award and Long-Term Incentive Program).
Maximum total remuneration
The Supervisory Board has set a cap (maximum total remuneration) for the sum of basic remuneration, cost of contractual ancillary benefits, pension-related expenses, and short-term and long-term performance remuneration components in accordance with Section 87a (1) sentence 2 no.1 AktG. For the Chairman of the Executive Board the amount is €3.0 million and €2.2 million for every other member of the Executive Board. This maximum limit refers to the amount of payments that result from the remuneration guidelines within a given fiscal year.
The sum of payments or expenses for the 2022 fiscal year can only be determined after the end of the four-year performance period (2022-2025) for the long-termperformance-based remuneration. Accordingly, adherence to the defined maximum total remuneration cannot be ascertained until the 2025 Remuneration Report.
Adequacy
The target and maximum total remuneration is determined in an appropriate proportion to the tasks and achievements of the members of the Executive Board and the situation of the company. The normal level of remuneration compared to other comparable companies (horizontal comparison) and the vertical adequacy of the remuneration of the senior executives and the entire workforce in the Fraport Group, including the development over time, (vertical comparison) are taken into account. The comparison group chosen for the horizontal comparison consists of all companies listed in the MDAX, as they are well comparable to Fraport in terms of size and registered office of the company.
Consistency of the remuneration system
The Supervisory Board ensures that the remuneration system of the Executive Board and the incentives of senior executives are based on the same incentives and that it pursues uniform objectives and jointly promotes the long-term Group strategy.
Comparison with the competition
Incentives are provided for outperforming the capital market in the long term by providing a relative performance measurement (relative TSR) compared to MDAX companies in the long-term performance remuneration.
Compliance and market standards
Current market practices are taken into account in designing the remuneration system, and compliance with legal and regulatory requirements is ensured.
The remuneration of the Executive Board members of the Fraport Group has been in place since January 1, 2020. Compensation claims, including those arising from the relevant performance- based remuneration guidelines, for periods prior to January 1, 2020 will continue to be governed by each underlying contractual arrangement.
The following overview summarizes the current remuneration system of the Executive Board:
Non-performance-related components
Basic remuneration (fixed remuneration)
During the term of their Executive Board contract (initially three years, and then for renewals generally five years), members of the Executive Board, as a rule, receive a fixed annual salary across the entire period as laid out in their respective contract. This is based on the area of responsibility of the respective member of the Executive Board. The amount of the fixed annual salary is reviewed on a regular basis to ensure that it is appropriate.
Ancillary benefits
In addition, the remuneration for Executive Board members includes compensation in kind and other payments (ancillary benefits). In particular, compensation in kind is the pecuniary benefit subject to income tax from the private use of a company car with the optional provision of a driver. It is also possible to make use of Fraport AG's VIP service free of charge for private matters and accompanied by family members, as well as the opportunity to make use of a manager check-up every two years. The respective perks are taxed as a non-cash benefit, and Fraport AG bears the taxes. This compensation in kind is generally available to all Executive Board members in the same way; the amount of compensation depends on the personal situation.
Executive Board members also receive half of the total contributions toward their pension insurance in the case of voluntary insurance, and in the case of statutory insurance, half of the total statutory contributions. For contributions to voluntary statutory or private medical and health care insurance, each member of the Executive Board receives a tax-free employer contribution in line with legal provisions.
Provisions for pensions and similar obligations
The Executive Board members are entitled to pension benefits and benefits for surviving dependents. An Executive Board member is generally entitled to a retirement pension if he or she becomes permanently unable to work or retires from office during the term of, or upon expiration of, his or her employment agreement. If an Executive Board member dies, benefits are paid to his or her surviving dependents.
Members of the Executive Board nominated since 2012 receive a pension commitment based on a defined contribution system. This calls for the payment of a one-time pension capital or lifelong retirement pension after the insured event. Pension capital accrues through Fraport AG annually paying 40% of the fixed gross annual remuneration into a pension account. The pension capital accumulated at the end of the previous year accrues interest annually at the interest rate used for the valuation of the pension obligations in the German balance sheet of Fraport AG at the end of the previous year pursuant to Section 253 (2) HGB. Said interest rate is at least 3% and at most 6%. The rate increases by 1% on January 1 of each year for lifelong retirement payments. No further adjustment is made. If the pension capital reached is less than €600 thousand when retirement benefits fall due as a result of long-term occupational disability, Fraport AG will increase it to this amount. If an Executive Board member dies while collecting a retirement pension, the widow or widower is entitled to 60% of the last retirement pension paid. Half-orphans receive 10% and full orphans receive 25% of the last retirement pension paid.
Deviating from this standard, the retirement pension of an Executive Board member who was appointed before 2012 is defined by the percentage of a contractually agreed basis of assessment, with the percentage rising annually by 2% up to a limit of 75%, dependent on the duration of time an Executive Board member is appointed. In the event of occupational disability, the pension rate amounts to at least 55% of the respective fixed annual gross salaries or of the contractually agreed basis of assessment. If an Executive Board member dies while collecting a retirement pension, the widow or widower is entitled to 60% of the last retirement pension paid. Half-orphans receive 12% and full orphans receive 20% of the last retirement pension paid. Effective January 1 of each year, the retirement pensions are adjusted at discretion, taking into account the interests of the former Executive Board member and the company's economic situation. The adjustment obligation is considered to be satisfied if the adjustment does not fall below the increase in the consumer price index for the cost of living for private households in Germany.