Item 05: Remuneration Report 2022

Remuneration Report pursuant to §162 AktG for the fiscal year 2022 Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide

Fraport Remuneration Report 2022 The following remuneration report describes the main features of the remuneration for the Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide, Frankfurt am Main (Fraport AG) in accordance with the statutory regulations laid out in Section 162 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), and the principles and recommendations of the German Corporate Governance Code (GCGC) as amended on April 28, 2022. It explains the main features of the remuneration system that is used to determine remuneration and discloses the remuneration granted and owed to each and every current and former member of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Fraport AG in the 2022 fiscal year. Remuneration granted and owed is the remuneration for which the underlying activity has been fully performed as of the end of the 2022 fiscal year. The remuneration report was subject to a formal review by PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main, in accordance with the requirements of Section 162 (3) AktG as well as a substantive review that goes beyond the statutory requirements. The remuneration report and the attached note on the audit of the remuneration report are published on the Fraport AG website at www.fraport.com/de/publikationen. Vote on the Remuneration Report for the 2021 fiscal year at the Annual General Meeting 2022 The remuneration report for the 2021 fiscal year was prepared for the first time under Section 162 AktG and audited for form and content by the auditor. The remuneration report on the remuneration granted and owed individually to the members of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Fraport AG in the 2021 fiscal year was approved by the Annual General Meeting on May 24, 2022 with a majority of 83.6%. The investors gave positive feedback on the structure and transparency of the remuneration report for the 2021 fiscal year. Suggestions for improvement were taken into account in this remuneration report for the 2022 fiscal year. In order to achieve even greater transparency, the reporting on the short-termperformance-based remuneration (bonus) was expanded to include additional details on the non-financial targets for Executive Board members in the section "Non-financial performance indicators". In addition, the determination of the provisions for the pension obligations was explained in greater detail in the section "Pension obligations". Changes in the composition of the Executive Board In the 2022 fiscal year, there was one change in the composition of the Executive Board of Fraport AG. The employment contract of Michael Müller, Executive Director Labor Relations, ended on September 30, 2022. His successor Julia Kranenberg took up her work on November 1, 2022. Michael Müller continues to work as an independent consultant for the company to assist with projects that are still ongoing and in which he was substantially involved as Executive Director Labor Relations. Remuneration of the Executive Board members for the fiscal year 2022 The current remuneration system for the members of the Executive Board has been applicable since fiscal year 2020 and was approved by the Annual General Meeting held on May 26, 2020 with a majority of 94.2%. Pursuant to Section 120a (1) AktG, the Annual General Meeting decides on the approval of the remuneration system submitted by the Supervisory Board at least every four years and in the event of any significant change. Remuneration system Executive Board remuneration is set by the Supervisory Board upon the recommendation of its executive committee and is reviewed on a regular basis. The Supervisory Board is guided by the following principles when determining the remuneration of the Executive Board: Promoting the corporate strategy The remuneration system as a whole makes a significant contribution to promoting and implementing the corporate strategy by defining performance criteria related to the company's success and providing them with annual and multi-year objectives. Aligning with shareholder and stakeholder interests The remuneration system makes a central contribution to aligning the interests of the Executive Board with the interests of shareholders and other stakeholders. The vast majority of the performance-based remuneration is linked to the performance of the Fraport Group and the Fraport share. In addition, the Executive Board undertakes to acquire and hold Fraport shares on a permanent basis during its appointment.

Fraport Remuneration Report 2022 2 Long-term orientation and sustainability The remuneration system creates an incentive for the long-term and sustainable development of the Fraport Group. In this regard, the remuneration component based on performance is mainly measured on a multi-year basis. Non-financial targets are also included in measuring the performance-based remuneration in order to support sustainable business development. Pay for Performance The performance of the Executive Board is adequately taken into account and remunerated by using adequately set performance criteria within the performance-based remuneration components and the performance remuneration can vary between zero and an upper limit or cap. Target total remuneration The target total remuneration is calculated from the sum of basic remuneration, cost of contractual ancillary benefits, cost of the pension commitment, target amount of the short-termperformance-based remuneration (bonus), and target amount of the multi- year performance-based remuneration (Performance Share Plan or, prior to the 2020 fiscal year, Long-Term-Strategy Award and Long-Term Incentive Program). Maximum total remuneration The Supervisory Board has set a cap (maximum total remuneration) for the sum of basic remuneration, cost of contractual ancillary benefits, pension-related expenses, and short-term and long-term performance remuneration components in accordance with Section 87a (1) sentence 2 no.1 AktG. For the Chairman of the Executive Board the amount is €3.0 million and €2.2 million for every other member of the Executive Board. This maximum limit refers to the amount of payments that result from the remuneration guidelines within a given fiscal year. The sum of payments or expenses for the 2022 fiscal year can only be determined after the end of the four-year performance period (2022-2025) for the long-termperformance-based remuneration. Accordingly, adherence to the defined maximum total remuneration cannot be ascertained until the 2025 Remuneration Report. Adequacy The target and maximum total remuneration is determined in an appropriate proportion to the tasks and achievements of the members of the Executive Board and the situation of the company. The normal level of remuneration compared to other comparable companies (horizontal comparison) and the vertical adequacy of the remuneration of the senior executives and the entire workforce in the Fraport Group, including the development over time, (vertical comparison) are taken into account. The comparison group chosen for the horizontal comparison consists of all companies listed in the MDAX, as they are well comparable to Fraport in terms of size and registered office of the company. Consistency of the remuneration system The Supervisory Board ensures that the remuneration system of the Executive Board and the incentives of senior executives are based on the same incentives and that it pursues uniform objectives and jointly promotes the long-term Group strategy. Comparison with the competition Incentives are provided for outperforming the capital market in the long term by providing a relative performance measurement (relative TSR) compared to MDAX companies in the long-term performance remuneration. Compliance and market standards Current market practices are taken into account in designing the remuneration system, and compliance with legal and regulatory requirements is ensured. The remuneration of the Executive Board members of the Fraport Group has been in place since January 1, 2020. Compensation claims, including those arising from the relevant performance- based remuneration guidelines, for periods prior to January 1, 2020 will continue to be governed by each underlying contractual arrangement.

Fraport Remuneration Report 2022 3 The following overview summarizes the current remuneration system of the Executive Board: